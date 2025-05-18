Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding

As WHO prepares for its annual assembly, officials are focused on how to cope with budget cuts as they face life without their largest funder.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares for its annual assembly starting Monday in Geneva, officials are focused on one key challenge: how to cope with significant budget cuts as they face life without their largest funder, the United States, Reuters reported.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump initiated the process of withdrawing from the WHO in January, a year-long delay has kept the U.S. as a member. However, with an official exit slated for January 21 next year, the WHO is facing a $600 million budget gap this year and an expected 21% cut over the next two years, the report said. The U.S. had previously contributed around 18% of the agency’s total funding.

“Our goal is to focus on the high-value stuff,” Daniel Thornton, the WHO’s director of coordinated resource mobilisation, told Reuters. However, how the WHO will prioritize its efforts remains uncertain. While the WHO intends to continue its work on new vaccines and treatments for diseases like obesity and HIV, some areas may see significant cuts.

A presentation shared with donors suggested that the agency will protect essential functions like disease outbreak response and new medicine approvals but may scale back training programs and close offices in wealthier countries.

As the U.S. exits, China is poised to become the largest contributor to the WHO’s state fees, increasing its contribution from 15% to 20% of the total state fees pot, following a 2022 overhaul of the funding system, the report said. Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to Geneva, reportedly said, “We have to adapt ourselves to multilateral organisations without the Americans. Life goes on.”

This shift has sparked discussion about broader changes to the WHO’s structure and operations. Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation, told Reuters that the changes might prompt a reevaluation of the agency’s functions, questioning whether some committees and initiatives, like purchasing petrol during emergencies, remain necessary.

Despite the funding crisis, there are efforts to keep key projects running. For instance, the ELMA Foundation, which focuses on children’s health in Africa, recently reportedly contributed $2 million to the Global Measles and Rubella Laboratory Network (Gremlin), helping to support over 700 labs tracking infectious disease threats.

geneva WHO annual assembly world health organization

