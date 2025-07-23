World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

What is Passport Power Ranking?

Passport power refers to how many countries you can enter without needing a visa beforehand. The more doors your passport opens, the more powerful it is — at least in terms of travel freedom, which, by extension, could also serve as a reflection of your country’s diplomatic reach and global reputation.

The Henley Passport Index, now in its 20th year, ranks passports using this very metric. It uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), cross-verified with independent research to calculate how many destinations a passport holder can visit without applying for a traditional visa in advance.

Why Singapore Continues to Top Passport Power Rankings

In 2025, Singapore continues to top the list with access to 193 destinations visa-free. Next in line are Japan and South Korea, securing second place with access to 190 destinations.

Singaporean passport holders are free to travel to 193 of 227 destinations visa-free, the highest in the world for the second consecutive year.

Backing this record passport power is Singapore’s reportedly active and consistent diplomacy, close international connections, and high-income, politically stable country reputation. Singapore has taken years honing its visa waiver negotiations and forging mutual entry arrangements, particularly with economic powers in Asia, Europe, and North America.

A Singapore passport to this date is a highly exclusive travel document. To even apply for Singaporean citizenship, one must usually complete at least two years of permanent residency, demonstrate economic contributions, and in cases of male applicants -fulfill compulsory national service.

European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others share third place. The United States, once the undisputed leader in passport strength, has dropped to 10th place, while the UK now sits at sixth.

In contrast, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with only 25 destinations open to its citizens visa-free.

2025 Top 5 Passports (Visa-Free Destinations):

1Singapore (193) Japan, South Korea (190) France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Denmark (189) Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg (188) Switzerland, New Zealand, Greece (187)

India’s Passport Is Now Stronger

India has made an eight-rank jump, reaching 77th position, with the Indian passport now grants visa-free travel to 59 nations.

Though the addition of only two destinations is included in its list, the progress indicates that incremental wins in strategic diplomacy pay large dividends, experts say.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has moved 34 places in a decade, to now stand 8th, while China rose from 94th to 60th – a notable shift, considering it remains without access to the Schengen zone.

In 2025, China offers visa-free entry to 75 nations, an increase from only 20, some five years ago. These include all Gulf countries and a number of South American nations such as Brazil and Argentina.

What Is the Henley Passport Index and How Does It Work?

The Henley Passport Index measures how many countries a passport allows access to without needing a prior visa. Here’s how destinations are scored:

Visa-free / Visa on arrival / Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) = Score of 1

e-Visa / Visa required = Score of 0

To be counted as visa-free, travellers must meet typical entry conditions (valid passport, travel funds, purpose of visit, etc.) and not require lengthy pre-departure applications. ETAs are considered visa-free due to their simplicity, unlike more complex e-Visas.

The Henley Index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, updating on a monthly basis.

Why Passport Rankings Are Shifting

Emerging countries like the UAE, India, and China are gaining ground by expanding their visa-waiver agreements and improving diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, the US and UK, once top players, are sliding down due to relatively restrictive visa policies.

A powerful passport makes the world more accessible, but it also signals how well a nation plays on the global stage.

(With inputs from CNN, CNBC and Henley Passport Index 2025)