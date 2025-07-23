LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index Epstein files donald trump Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > Explainer > World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

Singapore leads the 2025 Henley Passport Index, granting visa-free access to 193 destinations. India climbs to 77th place, now visa-free to 59 countries. Meanwhile, the US and the UK passports continue to fall. Here's a break down of how passport power is measured and why it matters in global mobility.

Singapore tops 2025 Henley Passport Index with visa-free access to 193 destinations. While India rose in the rankings, the US has slipped few spots. (Photo: Canva)
Singapore tops 2025 Henley Passport Index with visa-free access to 193 destinations. While India rose in the rankings, the US has slipped few spots. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 23, 2025 08:58:00 IST

What is Passport Power Ranking?

Passport power refers to how many countries you can enter without needing a visa beforehand. The more doors your passport opens, the more powerful it is — at least in terms of travel freedom, which, by extension, could also serve as a reflection of your country’s diplomatic reach and global reputation.

The Henley Passport Index, now in its 20th year, ranks passports using this very metric. It uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), cross-verified with independent research to calculate how many destinations a passport holder can visit without applying for a traditional visa in advance.

Why Singapore Continues to Top Passport Power Rankings

In 2025, Singapore continues to top the list with access to 193 destinations visa-free. Next in line are Japan and South Korea, securing second place with access to 190 destinations.

Singaporean passport holders are free to travel to 193 of 227 destinations visa-free, the highest in the world for the second consecutive year.

Backing this record passport power is Singapore’s reportedly active and consistent diplomacy, close international connections, and high-income, politically stable country reputation. Singapore has taken years honing its visa waiver negotiations and forging mutual entry arrangements, particularly with economic powers in Asia, Europe, and North America.

A Singapore passport to this date is a highly exclusive travel document. To even apply for Singaporean citizenship, one must usually complete at least two years of permanent residency, demonstrate economic contributions, and in cases of male applicants -fulfill compulsory national service.

European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others share third place. The United States, once the undisputed leader in passport strength, has dropped to 10th place, while the UK now sits at sixth.

In contrast, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with only 25 destinations open to its citizens visa-free.

2025 Top 5 Passports (Visa-Free Destinations):

  1. 1Singapore (193)
  2. Japan, South Korea (190)
  3. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Denmark (189)
  4. Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg (188)
  5. Switzerland, New Zealand, Greece (187)

India’s Passport Is Now Stronger

India has made an eight-rank jump, reaching 77th position, with the Indian passport now grants visa-free travel to 59 nations.

Though the addition of only two destinations is included in its list, the progress indicates that incremental wins in strategic diplomacy pay large dividends, experts say.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has moved 34 places in a decade, to now stand 8th, while China rose from 94th to 60th – a notable shift, considering it remains without access to the Schengen zone.

In 2025, China offers visa-free entry to 75 nations, an increase from only 20, some five years ago. These include all Gulf countries and a number of South American nations such as Brazil and Argentina.

What Is the Henley Passport Index and How Does It Work?

The Henley Passport Index measures how many countries a passport allows access to without needing a prior visa. Here’s how destinations are scored:

  • Visa-free / Visa on arrival / Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) = Score of 1
  • e-Visa / Visa required = Score of 0

To be counted as visa-free, travellers must meet typical entry conditions (valid passport, travel funds, purpose of visit, etc.) and not require lengthy pre-departure applications. ETAs are considered visa-free due to their simplicity, unlike more complex e-Visas.

The Henley Index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, updating on a monthly basis.

Why Passport Rankings Are Shifting

Emerging countries like the UAE, India, and China are gaining ground by expanding their visa-waiver agreements and improving diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, the US and UK, once top players, are sliding down due to relatively restrictive visa policies.

A powerful passport makes the world more accessible, but it also signals how well a nation plays on the global stage. 

(With inputs from CNN, CNBC and Henley Passport Index 2025)

Tags: Henley Passport Indexhome-hero-pos-5Most Powerful Passports in 2025

RELATED News

Columbia Suspends & Expels More Than 70 Students Over Pro-Palestinian Protests
Iran Refuses To Quit Uranium Enrichment Despite Devastating Airstrikes: What’s Next In Nuclear Talks?
Did Donald Trump Seal The ‘Largest’ Trade Deals Ever With Japan And Philippines? What You Need To Know
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”

More News

Arsenal vs AC Milan: Pre season Friendly, When And Where To Watch In India,Team News
Thrown Out In Style? Dylan Marlowe Gets Booted From His Own Show – Here’s What Really Happened
Is Mohit Suri’s Wife Behind The Magic Of ‘Saiyaara’? Unveiling The Inspiring Muse
Stock Market Today: NO PANIC! Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, The Investor Having A Sentimental Shift, Hopes Ahead
Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Himachal; Leaves 135 Dead, Including 76 Rain-Related, 59 In Road Mishaps
Women’s Euro 2025: England Edge Past Italy In Thriller After Controversial Extra Time Penalty
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 23: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
No Road, No Ambulance: Madhya Pradesh Mother Gives Birth To Twins At Home, One Baby Died
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?