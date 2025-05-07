With rising India-Pakistan tensions, world powers have urged de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

With tensions increasing between India and Pakistan, major world powers, including the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Spain, Iran, Belarus, and Singapore, have called for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Indian Army released videos showing the destruction of three key terror hubs: Gulpur, Abbas and Mehmoona Joya camps—each associated with major Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

UK, Ukraine and Belarus Urge Dialogue

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy voiced concern over rising tensions, stating, “Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strong appeal for peace: “We call on both parties to maintain composure and pursue meaningful diplomatic engagement… Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate de-escalation of tensions.”

In a similar tone, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Belarus calls on the parties to a ceasefire as soon as possible and is convinced that there is no alternative to resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations.”

Spain Offers to Mediate

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares spoke with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday. “Albares called for restraint to avoid any kind of military escalation and advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences,” the Spanish Foreign Ministry said. Spain also offered to mediate bilaterally or under the United Nations framework.

Iran Expresses ‘Serious Concern’ As Singapore Issues Travel Advisory

Iran also expressed deep concern, saying, “Rising tension and clashes between the two significant countries, which have maintained friendly and long-standing relations with Iran, caused serious concern for Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan, citing the “volatile security situation.” Singaporeans in the region have been advised to remain vigilant and register with the local consulates.

India’s Strike Targets High-Value Camps

According to the Indian Army:

Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli (PoJK), a suicide bomber training hub for LeT, was destroyed at 1:04 AM.

Gulpur Terrorist Camp, 30 km from the LoC, was a Lashkar control center. It was destroyed at 1:08 AM.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, near Sialkot, used by Hizbul Mujahideen, was neutralized at 1:11 AM.

“These facilities were instrumental in planning and launching cross-border attacks,” the Army stated, adding that “targets were carefully chosen to avoid civilian casualties.”