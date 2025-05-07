Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • World Powers Call For De-escalation And Renewed Diplomatic Engagement As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

World Powers Call For De-escalation And Renewed Diplomatic Engagement As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

With rising India-Pakistan tensions, world powers have urged de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

World Powers Call For De-escalation And Renewed Diplomatic Engagement As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise


With tensions increasing between India and Pakistan, major world powers, including the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Spain, Iran, Belarus, and Singapore, have called for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Indian Army released videos showing the destruction of three key terror hubs: Gulpur, Abbas and Mehmoona Joya camps—each associated with major Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

UK, Ukraine and Belarus Urge Dialogue

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy voiced concern over rising tensions, stating, “Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strong appeal for peace: “We call on both parties to maintain composure and pursue meaningful diplomatic engagement… Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate de-escalation of tensions.”

In a similar tone, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Belarus calls on the parties to a ceasefire as soon as possible and is convinced that there is no alternative to resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spain Offers to Mediate

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares spoke with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday. “Albares called for restraint to avoid any kind of military escalation and advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences,” the Spanish Foreign Ministry said. Spain also offered to mediate bilaterally or under the United Nations framework.

Iran Expresses ‘Serious Concern’ As Singapore Issues Travel Advisory

Iran also expressed deep concern, saying, “Rising tension and clashes between the two significant countries, which have maintained friendly and long-standing relations with Iran, caused serious concern for Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan, citing the “volatile security situation.” Singaporeans in the region have been advised to remain vigilant and register with the local consulates.

India’s Strike Targets High-Value Camps

According to the Indian Army:

  • Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli (PoJK), a suicide bomber training hub for LeT, was destroyed at 1:04 AM.
  • Gulpur Terrorist Camp, 30 km from the LoC, was a Lashkar control center. It was destroyed at 1:08 AM.
  • Mehmoona Joya Camp, near Sialkot, used by Hizbul Mujahideen, was neutralized at 1:11 AM.

“These facilities were instrumental in planning and launching cross-border attacks,” the Army stated, adding that “targets were carefully chosen to avoid civilian casualties.”

Filed under

India Pakistan tensions Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

World Powers Call For De-escalation And Renewed Diplomatic Engagement As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise
Explosion sounds have bee

Blasts Reported In Amritsar; Officials Say ‘Taking Utmost Caution’; Blackout Drill Started Once Again
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Re-Schedules His 3-Day Trip To Europe Amid Escalating Cross Border Tensions With Pakistan
For the first time in ove

Operation Sindoor: India’s First Strike To Hit Deep Inside Pakistan Since 1971 War
Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar S

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sacrificed His Life In Cross-Border Shelling After Operation Sindoor
Pakistan’s telecom regu

After India, Pakistan Blocks 16 Indian YouTube Channels, 32 Websites Over “False Propaganda”
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Blasts Reported In Amritsar; Officials Say ‘Taking Utmost Caution’; Blackout Drill Started Once Again

Blasts Reported In Amritsar; Officials Say ‘Taking Utmost Caution’; Blackout Drill Started Once Again

PM Modi Re-Schedules His 3-Day Trip To Europe Amid Escalating Cross Border Tensions With Pakistan

PM Modi Re-Schedules His 3-Day Trip To Europe Amid Escalating Cross Border Tensions With Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: India’s First Strike To Hit Deep Inside Pakistan Since 1971 War

Operation Sindoor: India’s First Strike To Hit Deep Inside Pakistan Since 1971 War

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sacrificed His Life In Cross-Border Shelling After Operation Sindoor

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sacrificed His Life In Cross-Border Shelling After Operation Sindoor

After India, Pakistan Blocks 16 Indian YouTube Channels, 32 Websites Over “False Propaganda”

After India, Pakistan Blocks 16 Indian YouTube Channels, 32 Websites Over “False Propaganda”

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media