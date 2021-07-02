Hundreds of people were evacuated in western Canada as fires added to the unprecedented heat wave in the region. Countries like Canada along with United Kingdom, Australia and India are experiencing massive record-breaking temperatures for days long now.

Across the world number of countries are experiencing a historic heat wave which has shattered all-time temperature records. The blistering heat has also caused hundreds of deaths in Canada and the US setting it a record high. The heat wave has swept through North India recorded in most places of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Drass which is one of the coldest places in the country usually recording minus 20 degrees celsius, recorded a high of 22.6 degrees celsius. According to the World Meteorological Department, heat waves are classified as periods of unusually hot and dry or hot and humid weather.

Countries like Canada along with United Kingdom, Australia are experiencing massive record-breaking temperatures for days long now. Hundreds of people were evacuated in western Canada as fires added to the unprecedented heat wave in the region. Western Canada, the US states of Washington and Oregon have been reeling under record temperatures causing hundreds of deaths in the region as well.

