Wednesday, November 20, 2024
World War 3 Concerns Loom As Trump Suggests ‘Russia Can Do Whatever The Hell They Want’

In recently surfaced footage from a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, Donald Trump recounted an anecdote from his first term as President while addressing his supporters.

Closed-door meeting with European leaders

During the rally, Donald Trump described a closed-door meeting with European leaders, recalling that one of the presidents from a European country asked whether the United States would provide defense in the event of a Russian attack if their nation had not fulfilled its financial obligations to NATO. According to Donald Trump, he responded by questioning their delinquency and stating that he would not defend them under such circumstances.

Trump to let Russia act freely against NATO members

The soon to be president also indicated that he would be inclined to let Russia act freely against North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members that fail to contribute adequately to the alliance. This stance aligns with his past criticism of NATO, which he has referred to as “obsolete.” Throughout his presidency, he positioned himself in a manner that was often viewed as supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long sought to weaken NATO’s influence. Trump also issued several threats during his tenure to withdraw the United States from the alliance.

Trump cabinet and European stability

Experts have voiced concerns about Trump’s recent selections for his anticipated administration, with one warning that these choices could have dire consequences for Ukraine and European stability, potentially escalating tensions toward a global conflict. As he prepares for his possible return to the presidency, his decisions have prompted fears of retribution against individuals and entities he deems disloyal.

Following his  initial presidential victory, Putin remarked that Trump had proven himself to be “a brave man,” further highlighting the complex dynamic between the two leaders.

Read More: Who is Linda McMahon? Donald Trump Appoints WWE Co-Founder As New Education Secretary

