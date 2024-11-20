Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
President Biden's controversial decision to authorize the transfer of long-range US-made missiles to Ukraine has sparked global concern, with fears mounting that the world may be edging closer to World War III. This escalation, allowing Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory, has triggered alarm bells and reignited debates about the potential for catastrophic conflict.

World War 3: Is U.S.-Russia Conflict Inevitable Now?

As the 2024 election results came in, President Joe Biden’s recent actions during the transition period could have far-reaching consequences, with fears mounting that the world is edging closer to World War III.

Long-range, US-made missiles for Ukraine

In a surprising move, Biden authorized the transfer of long-range, US-made missiles to Ukraine, allowing Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory. Ukraine immediately launched six missiles into Russia on Tuesday, marking a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict.

This decision has raised alarms globally, particularly as it breached a critical red line set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had previously warned that any attack on Russian soil using Western-made weapons would risk nuclear retaliation. Biden’s approval of these strikes has heightened fears of an unprecedented escalation, with Putin lowering Russia’s nuclear weapons threshold in response. This action has crossed a significant line in the conflict, one that has many questioning whether Biden’s decision could lead to World War III.

Military-industrial complex working to ensure World War 3

Donald Trump Jr. has publicly criticized Biden, accusing him of intentionally pushing the world toward a global conflict. He suggested that the “military-industrial complex” might be working to ensure World War III erupts before Trump assumes office, potentially undermining Trump’s campaign promises of peace. Many others have echoed this sentiment, with critics claiming that Biden’s actions are a deliberate attempt to provoke Russia at a time when his term is coming to an end.

When Biden’s team was questioned about the decision during the transition period, they defended it, stating that Biden had been elected to serve a full four-year term, not a shorter term, and that Trump would have the freedom to make his own decisions on such matters once in office. However, many in the US believe that Biden’s actions are leaving behind a complex and volatile situation that Trump will inherit, potentially making it more difficult to manage.

Escalating the situation towards World War 3

Experts have been of the opinion that the administration had been slow in its response to the war but now appeared to be escalating the situation at the end of his term. Many are questioning why Biden would take such a high-risk decision with only days left in office, with some calling it a dangerous provocation that could have disastrous consequences.

Political commentators have warned that Biden’s decision could push the world toward World War III, arguing that he was risking a direct confrontation with Russia at a time when tensions were already high. The Biden administration has been criticized for escalating the situation, accusing it of intentionally provoking Russia into a nuclear conflict.

Read More: World War 3 Concerns Loom As Trump Suggests ‘Russia Can Do Whatever The Hell They Want’

Long-range missiles Ukraine war US-Russia war World War world war 3 World War III
