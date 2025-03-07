Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  World War II Bomb Found On Tracks Forces Closure Of Paris' Busiest Rail Hub

World War II Bomb Found On Tracks Forces Closure Of Paris’ Busiest Rail Hub

French authorities, including police and bomb disposal experts, quickly arrived at the scene to assess and neutralize the threat.

World War II Bomb Found On Tracks Forces Closure Of Paris’ Busiest Rail Hub

Gare du Nord


Train services at Gare du Nord, the busiest railway station in Paris, were brought to a standstill after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered on the tracks. The disruption affected thousands of passengers, causing significant delays to high-speed TGV, Eurostar, and local train services.

WWII Bomb Discovered During Maintenance Work

The explosive device was found overnight during routine maintenance work in the suburb of Saint-Denis, just outside Paris. The French national railway company, SNCF, confirmed that the bomb, dating back to the Second World War, was located in the middle of the tracks, prompting an immediate suspension of train operations.

Major Train Disruptions at Gare du Nord

Gare du Nord, which accommodates approximately 700,000 passengers daily, faced severe disruptions as authorities worked to secure the area. All inbound and outbound trains, including international services to London and Brussels, were temporarily halted.

Eurostar, which operates cross-border train services, confirmed that at least three morning departures were canceled due to the incident. Passengers traveling to various destinations faced extended delays, with officials advising commuters to seek alternative transport options.

Police and Bomb Disposal Teams Respond

French authorities, including police and bomb disposal experts, quickly arrived at the scene to assess and neutralize the threat. While the origins of the explosive device remain unclear, discoveries of unexploded World War II ordnance are not uncommon in Europe, particularly during construction or maintenance activities.

Public Safety and Travel Updates

Authorities urged passengers to stay updated on travel advisories and check with SNCF and Eurostar for real-time information on service resumptions. While efforts are underway to safely remove the bomb, officials have not provided an estimated timeline for the full restoration of train services.

As one of the busiest train hubs in Europe, the temporary shutdown of Gare du Nord highlights the lingering impact of historical conflicts on modern infrastructure. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and remain patient as safety measures take precedence.

