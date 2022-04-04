According to Chinese media reports, China has dispatched the military and tens of thousands of healthcare personnel to Shanghai, which is experiencing the world’s worst COVID-19 epidemic.

Global Times stated, citing China’s People’s Liberation Army Daily, that the country despatched more than 2,000 medical personnel to Shanghai in one of its largest-ever public health reactions. The medical personnel came from seven different medical units in the army, navy, and joint logistical support force. They carried out medical care, nucleic acid testing, and other vital chores as soon as they arrived in Shanghai, according to the publication.

A Chinese Air Force heavy transport Y-20 aircraft was parked at a Shanghai airfield early Monday morning, according to Global Times.

On Monday, Shanghai will undergo city-wide nucleic acid testing.

The city recorded 425 confirmed and 8,581 asymptomatic domestically transmitted cases on Monday, the largest daily growth since the epidemic began, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city to more than 60,000.

According to the Global Times, medical teams from other regions including East China’s Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangxi provinces, North China’s Tianjin, and Central China’s Hubei province have sent medical teams to help Shanghai combat the outbreak, with the total number of medical personnel from other regions supporting Shanghai reaching around 10,000 as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the previous 24 hours, China has recorded 1,366 new local COVID-19 cases.

China had its greatest epidemic since the coronavirus was initially discovered in Wuhan last month. The nation recorded 56,000 illnesses from March 1 to 24, which is higher than the total cases in Wuhan two years ago.