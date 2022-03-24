South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Thursday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched an unidentified missile into eastern seas.

It comes after the South Korean military reported on Sunday that the DPRK fired four rockets from several launchers off the country’s west coast. It was the DPRK’s 12th missile and projectile launch this year, according to the South Korean military.

On February 27 and March 5, South Korea claimed the DPRK launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), although the DPRK claimed both were reconnaissance satellite development tests, as per a report by ANI/Xinhua.