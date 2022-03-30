"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zarda

The crucial ally and main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) forged a pact with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, dealing a huge blow to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration (PPP).

“The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan,” tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PTI government lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament following the late-night development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 31.

After the ruling coalition partner MQM-P opted to break away from the Imran Khan-led government, the unified opposition now has 177 MNAs in the national assembly.

Notably, the unified opposition needed the backing of 172 MNAs to pass the no-confidence move against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, after Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that foreign monies are being used to overthrow his administration, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is prepared to show a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back up his assertions.

PM Imran had said during his rally, “Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest.”