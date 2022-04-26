Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's former head of state, will finally be permitted to return home. Nawaz Sharif, who has lived in London since 2019, has been granted a 10-year passport by his brother, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif’s passport expired last year, according to the report, but the Imran Khan government failed to renew it. Nawaz Sharif was forced to live solely in London as a result of this. His younger brother, now in authority, had completed this task first. Nawaz Sharif’s passport is ordinary and belongs to the Tatkal category, according to him. This passport will be issued on April 23, 2022, and it will be valid for ten years.

In numerous cases, the Imran Khan government has accused the 72-year-old Nawaz Sharif, who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan three times, of corruption. Following that, he travelled to London for treatment in 2019, with permission from the Lahore High Court. His passport was not renewed after that, and he was compelled to remain in London.