The New York Times reported today that a two-day countrywide walkout involving public and private sector workers interrupted services across the country.

The trade unions have called for a Bharat band for 28th and 29th of March. The forum of central trade union called the days off in protest against the policies of the Central government.

The strike has begun from 6 am today is expected to be continued till 6 pm tomorrow.

