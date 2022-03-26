In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a poll indicated that nearly 90% of respondents reject Beijing's claims that Taiwan is a part of China.

“About 90% rejected Beijing’s ongoing claims that Taiwan is a part of China, as well as its efforts to restrict Taiwan’s international space and threaten it with military action,” Taiwan News stated, quoting Radio Taiwan International (RTI). According to the poll, 88.6% of respondents agreed that the government should pursue deeper cooperation with other democracies in order to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait. More over 70% agreed that legislation should be enacted to prohibit high-level technological specialists from being attracted to China for work.

According to the results of the study, 74.6 percent of Taiwanese believe China is opposed to Taiwan’s government, and 59.3 percent believe China is hostile to Taiwanese people.

While more than 80% agreed with the government’s position that Taiwan’s future and the development of relations with China should be decided by Taiwan’s 23 million people.

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China.

Taipei, on the other hand, has fought Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies such as the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed.

Furthermore, since Beijing passed the National Security Law in 2020, Taiwan has been highly concerned about the situation in Hong Kong. The disappearance of democracy, freedom, and human rights in Hong Kong demonstrates that “one country, two systems” is a falsehood.