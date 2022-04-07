Opposition parties in Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that the National Assembly Deputy Speaker's rejection of a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration is a "attack on Parliament."

According to The Nation, a meeting of allied opposition parties was conducted in Islamabad at the home of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Following the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the conference began a lengthy debate on the current situation in the nation.

Suri had dismissed the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan’s administration, calling it a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.

After the meeting, Rehman addressed the media, saying that “rejecting the no-confidence resolution by breaking the Constitution is an attack on Parliament.” According to The Nation, the unified opposition claimed the Deputy Speaker’s “unlawful judgement” “is an attack on the fundamentals of our democratic system” and urged quick reversal of the unconstitutional act.

The joint opposition also demanded that those responsible for violating and attacking the constitution should be identified and given exemplary punishment.

The joint opposition said that the Constitution Day of Pakistan will be observed on April 8 across the country while a lawyer convention on the protection of Constitution of Pakistan will also be held, The Nation reported.