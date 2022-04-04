Amid the worst economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka, the nation's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa gave out a message to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent".

When asked if the country is ready for elections, the LoP stated, “I can tell you, I myself and we all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality.”

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages impacting a substantial portion of the population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been in free collapse, resulting in a tourism industry crash.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan cabinet ministers resigned en masse amid mounting public outrage over the government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis.

According to the English language publication Daily Mirror, all 26 of them signed a general letter agreeing to quit, opening the path for a new Cabinet to be created.

All political parties in Sri Lanka have been encouraged to take ministerial positions and work together to find a solution to the country’s problem, according to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President said in a letter that the current issue is the result of various economic and global problems, and that a solution must be found within the country’s democratic process. The letter claimed that “together we must work together in the national interest for the benefit of citizens and future generations,” adding that “as one of Asia’s leading democracies, it must be addressed within the framework of democracy itself.”

According to News Wire, Mahinda Rajapaksa will remain in office, and all other members of the Cabinet have submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a 36-hour curfew imposed on Sri Lanka on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. was lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, but the nation remains in a state of emergency.