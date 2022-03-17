"We welcome the Court's order and call on the Russian Federation to comply with the order, immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and to establish unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“We welcome the Court’s order and call on the Russian Federation to comply with the order, immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and to establish unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine,” Price said. “The United States will continue to act with our allies and partners in support of Ukraine,” he added.

Previously, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ordered that Russia must cease military actions in Ukraine’s territory until the issue is resolved.

Parts of the order were highlighted in a US Press release, including the court’s acute awareness of “the extent of the human tragedy that is taking place in Ukraine” as well as the “continuing loss of life and human suffering.”

The Court also stated that it lacked evidence to back up Russia’s accusations that Ukraine committed genocide in the Donbas area, according to a news release.

Ukraine intends to address what it says “Russia’s baseless accusations” of genocide in Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and to prove that Russia lacks a legal basis to conduct military action in response to those “false” assertions.

Ukraine has also asked the ICJ to use its jurisdiction to recommend interim measures to protect Ukraine’s rights and minimise the continued and irreparable harm to the Ukrainian people, as well as Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders.

“By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine,” the ICJ said in its order laying out provisional measures. It added that “Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered Russia to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said reacting to the court order.