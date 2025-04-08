World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences have revived the extinct dire wolf using ancient DNA, cloning, and gene editing creating three living pups after 12,500 years.

In what many are calling a scientific miracle, Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company based in Dallas, Texas, has done the unthinkable it has revived the dire wolf, an apex predator that vanished from the Earth nearly 12,500 years ago. Using a mix of ancient DNA, cloning, and CRISPR gene editing, the company announced that three dire wolf pups have been successfully born the first-ever de-extincted animal species in the world.

The pups, now alive and healthy, have been named Romulus, Remus, and an unnamed female sibling. According to Colossal, Romulus and Remus were born on October 1, 2024, and their sister followed on January 30, 2025.

Cloned from the Past: A Genetic Puzzle Solved

To bring back this prehistoric creature, scientists at Colossal extracted DNA from two dire wolf fossils one from a 13,000-year-old tooth and the other from a 72,000-year-old skull. With this genetic material, they were able to build high-quality Aenocyon dirus genomes.

They then compared these ancient genomes to those of modern canids like wolves, foxes, and jackals to pinpoint which traits were uniquely dire wolf like thicker fur, stronger jaws, and white coats.

Armed with this information, Colossal’s team made 20 edits across 14 genes in gray wolf cells the dire wolf’s closest living relative using CRISPR. These altered cells were then cloned, placed into donor eggs, and transferred into large, mixed-breed domestic dogs who acted as surrogates. The result? Three healthy dire wolf pups that are almost genetically identical to their ancient ancestors.

Built Like a Beast, Behaving Like a Ghost

Though still only six months old, Romulus and Remus already measure nearly 4 feet and weigh over 36 kg. But despite their size, their personalities remain mysterious. According to Time Magazine, the pups avoid human contact and behave more like wild loners flinching and pulling back even from handlers who’ve raised them since birth. Scientists say this aloof nature may be a genetic trait of the original dire wolves, which were known for being solitary and highly alert.

The Inspiration Behind ‘Game of Thrones’ Becomes Real

The dire wolf, scientifically named Aenocyon dirus, was the inspiration behind the fierce wolves in HBO’s “Game of Thrones”. These wolves were larger than gray wolves, with broader heads and bulkier bodies. Unlike the fictional series, though, these real-world versions are being observed under strict security.

The three resurrected pups are now living on a 2,000-acre secured facility at an undisclosed location, surrounded by 10-foot-tall zoo-grade fencing, and watched via drones, cameras, and 24/7 security. The site is certified by the American Humane Society and registered with the US Department of Agriculture, ensuring the animals’ safety and well-being.

A Milestone in De-Extinction Science

“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” said Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, in a press release.

Even George Church, co-founder of Colossal and a professor of genetics at Harvard University and MIT, called the cloning success a “game changer,” telling Time Magazine, “The idea that we could just take a vial of blood, isolate EPCs, culture them, and clone from them, and they have a pretty high cloning efficiency, we think it’s a game changer.”

Not Just for Science Fiction – Real-World Use Cases

While many might think of this as pure Jurassic Park fantasy, Colossal says the same technology could help endangered species. In fact, the company has already successfully produced two litters of cloned red wolves, the most critically endangered wolf species in North America.

Ethical Debate and Elon Musk’s Wish

While the resurrection of dire wolves has stunned the world, it has also sparked scientific and ethical debates. Some critics question the utility of such expensive projects — Colossal has already raised over $435 million since its founding in 2021 and whether bringing back extinct species is truly helpful for today’s ecosystem.

Environmental philosopher Christopher Preston of the University of Montana told CNN, “It is hard to imagine dire wolves ever being released and taking up an ecological role. So, I think it is important to ask what role the new animals will serve.” Still, he praised the company’s attention to animal welfare.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk couldn’t resist jumping in on the excitement. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), he posted, “Please make a miniature pet woolly mammoth,” echoing public fascination with resurrecting other ancient species.

What’s Next for Colossal?

Colossal’s long-term goals remain ambitious. The company plans to bring back not just dire wolves, but also the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger. The first mammoth calves are expected by 2028, but the success with dire wolves may speed up their timeline.

According to Love Dalén, a professor of evolutionary genomics at Stockholm University, who advised the project, “To me, it’s a dire wolf in that sense. It carries dire wolf genes, and these genes make it look more like a dire wolf than anything we’ve seen in the last 13,000 years. And that is very cool.”

Whether you see it as a marvel or a moral dilemma, the return of the dire wolf marks a historic moment in science. For the first time, humanity has reached into the ancient past and brought a creature back to life one that had been extinct for over 12 millennia. And if Colossal Biosciences has its way, Romulus, Remus, and their sister are only the beginning.

