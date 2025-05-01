ITER announced the assembly of the world's most powerful magnet in its quest to replicate the power of the sun and produce clean energy.

The international nuclear fusion project known as ITER has taken a significant step forward, announcing the assembly of the world’s most powerful magnet—a crucial component in its decades-long quest to replicate the power of the sun and produce clean, virtually limitless energy, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Based in southern France, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project brings together more than 30 countries, including the United States, China, Russia, Japan, and members of the European Union, the report said. The ambitious effort aims to generate energy through nuclear fusion, a process that fuses atoms at extremely high temperatures, producing energy without the long-lived radioactive waste associated with nuclear fission.

Late Wednesday, ITER confirmed that the central solenoid—the heart of its magnetic system—had been completed and tested by the US, and assembly was now underway.

“It is like the bottle in a bottle of wine: of course, the wine is maybe more important than the bottle, but you need the bottle in order to put the wine inside,” Pietro Barabaschi, ITER’s director general told Reuters, highlighting the essential role of the magnet in containing superheated plasma.

The magnet, which helps create an “invisible cage” to confine plasma reaching temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius, had originally been scheduled for completion in 2021, the report said.

“To be behind schedule by four years after 10 years of effort shows just how troubled this project is,” Reuters quoted Charles Seife, a professor at New York University who writes about nuclear fusion, as saying.

Despite past setbacks, Barabaschi insisted that ITER has turned a corner. “The crisis is now over,” he reportedly said, adding that construction is currently moving at the fastest pace in the project’s history. According to the report, ITER plans to begin its start-up phase in 2033, at which point it aims to start generating plasma.

While ITER remains the most prominent fusion project, the report said, private investment in fusion energy is booming, with dozens of start-ups claiming they can deliver commercial fusion power within the next decade. “We already know that we can get fusion,” he said, according to Reuters. “The question is, are we going to get fusion in such a way that it would be cost-effective? I am quite skeptical that we will be able to achieve this within, say, one or even two decades. Frankly speaking, it will take more time.”

