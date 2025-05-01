Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global Nuclear Fusion Project Crosses Major Milestone

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global Nuclear Fusion Project Crosses Major Milestone

ITER announced the assembly of the world's most powerful magnet in its quest to replicate the power of the sun and produce clean energy.

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global Nuclear Fusion Project Crosses Major Milestone

ITER announced the assembly of the world's most powerful magnet in its quest to replicate the power of the sun and produce clean energy.


The international nuclear fusion project known as ITER has taken a significant step forward, announcing the assembly of the world’s most powerful magnet—a crucial component in its decades-long quest to replicate the power of the sun and produce clean, virtually limitless energy, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Based in southern France, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project brings together more than 30 countries, including the United States, China, Russia, Japan, and members of the European Union, the report said. The ambitious effort aims to generate energy through nuclear fusion, a process that fuses atoms at extremely high temperatures, producing energy without the long-lived radioactive waste associated with nuclear fission.

Late Wednesday, ITER confirmed that the central solenoid—the heart of its magnetic system—had been completed and tested by the US, and assembly was now underway.

“It is like the bottle in a bottle of wine: of course, the wine is maybe more important than the bottle, but you need the bottle in order to put the wine inside,” Pietro Barabaschi, ITER’s director general told Reuters, highlighting the essential role of the magnet in containing superheated plasma.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The magnet, which helps create an “invisible cage” to confine plasma reaching temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius, had originally been scheduled for completion in 2021, the report said.

“To be behind schedule by four years after 10 years of effort shows just how troubled this project is,” Reuters quoted Charles Seife, a professor at New York University who writes about nuclear fusion, as saying.

Despite past setbacks, Barabaschi insisted that ITER has turned a corner. “The crisis is now over,” he reportedly said, adding that construction is currently moving at the fastest pace in the project’s history. According to the report, ITER plans to begin its start-up phase in 2033, at which point it aims to start generating plasma.

While ITER remains the most prominent fusion project, the report said, private investment in fusion energy is booming, with dozens of start-ups claiming they can deliver commercial fusion power within the next decade. “We already know that we can get fusion,” he said, according to Reuters. “The question is, are we going to get fusion in such a way that it would be cost-effective? I am quite skeptical that we will be able to achieve this within, say, one or even two decades. Frankly speaking, it will take more time.”

ALSO READ: US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

Filed under

clean energy International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor ITER project

Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Transhipment Port At Vizhinjam On May 2
Measles outbreaks are sur

‘Diseases Know No Borders’: Measles Outbreaks Surge Across North America, Spanning Canada and Mexico
Air India may pay up to $

Air India Faces $600 Million In Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Ban, Requests Financial Relief...
newsx

Supreme Court Stops Relocation Of Deer From Delhi’s Hauz Khas Deer Park
A unique cooking video fr

Viral Video: Indian Man Cooks Roti And Sabzi In One Kadhai, Internet Can’t Get Enough
newsx

India’s Coal Production Hits 81.57 Million Tonnes In April 2025, Shows 3.63% Growth
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Transhipment Port At Vizhinjam On May 2

PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Transhipment Port At Vizhinjam On May 2

‘Diseases Know No Borders’: Measles Outbreaks Surge Across North America, Spanning Canada and Mexico

‘Diseases Know No Borders’: Measles Outbreaks Surge Across North America, Spanning Canada and Mexico

Air India Faces $600 Million In Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Ban, Requests Financial Relief Through Subsidies: Report

Air India Faces $600 Million In Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Ban, Requests Financial Relief...

Supreme Court Stops Relocation Of Deer From Delhi’s Hauz Khas Deer Park

Supreme Court Stops Relocation Of Deer From Delhi’s Hauz Khas Deer Park

Viral Video: Indian Man Cooks Roti And Sabzi In One Kadhai, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Viral Video: Indian Man Cooks Roti And Sabzi In One Kadhai, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After