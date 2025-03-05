‘Worst President In American History’, Trump Slams Joe Biden At First Congress Joint Address

Trump’s speech comes amid significant policy shifts, including sweeping tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China, as well as the withdrawal of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

In his first joint address to Congress since his inauguration on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a scathing critique of his predecessor, Joe Biden, calling him “the worst president in American history.” Trump’s remarks were met with applause from Republicans, while Democrats remained largely unresponsive.

During his speech, Trump specifically targeted Biden’s immigration policies, claiming that under his administration, the country saw “hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month.” He further accused the Democratic Party of refusing to acknowledge his administration’s efforts to address these issues, stating, “Looking at the Democratic lawmakers in front of me tonight, I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud.”

The president also emphasized his recent policy decisions, including the declaration of a national emergency on the southern border. He announced that the U.S. military and border patrol had been deployed to “repel the invasion of our country,” reinforcing his administration’s stance on stricter immigration controls. His remarks drew enthusiastic support from Republican lawmakers, who responded with chants of “USA! USA!”

47: "Joe Biden let the price of eggs get out of control. We're working hard to get it back down." Democrats boo 😭 The Biden regime had millions of chickens to be killed causing the egg shortage.

Trump’s speech comes amid significant policy shifts, including sweeping tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China, as well as the withdrawal of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. His address followed a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week, where the two leaders reportedly clashed over ongoing aid discussions.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border. I deployed US military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country and what a job they have done! As a result, illegal border…

Elon Musk’s Entry

Adding to the spectacle of the evening, tech billionaire Elon Musk was seen entering the House chamber before Trump’s speech. Dressed in a dark blue tie, Musk took a seat in the gallery alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and members of Trump’s family, signaling continued interest in the political landscape under the new administration.

As Trump concluded his address, the partisan divide was evident. While Republican lawmakers greeted him with enthusiasm and standing ovations, Democratic lawmakers remained largely motionless, underscoring the deep political divisions that continue to shape Washington, D.C. in the early days of Trump’s second presidency.

