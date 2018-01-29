US President Donald Trump said he would have taken a "tougher" approach toward negotiations on Britain's exit (Brexit) from the European Union (EU) than the one currently adopted by British Prime Minister Theresa May. The US President also expressed his willingness to visit Britain, saying he was invited twice by May during their meetings on the sidelines of this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, which concluded on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has said he would have taken a “tougher” approach toward negotiations on Britain’s exit (Brexit) from the European Union (EU) than the one currently adopted by British Prime Minister Theresa May. In an interview with Piers Morgan, who hosts British ITV channel’s programme Good Morning Britain, Trump said: “Would it be the way I negotiate it? No, I wouldn’t negotiate it the way it’s (being) negotiated… I would have had a different attitude,” Xinhua reported. The interview was aired on Sunday.

Acknowledging he had a lot of respect for May, the US President said he “would have taken a tougher stand in getting out”. London has dragged itself into painstaking negotiations with Brussels chaffering over favourable terms about its exit from the 28-country bloc. Formal Brexit is expected in March 2019 but the progress of the talks has been slow given the complexity of the issue.”I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be,” Trump said.

Trump promised a “great” bilateral trade agreement with Britain. “We are going to make a deal with (the) UK that’ll be great,” he said. Noting London will have a two-year restriction banning it from signing bilateral trade pacts with other economies before bidding farewell to the EU, Trump said: “When that restriction is up, we’re going to be your great trading partner.” The US President also expressed his willingness to visit Britain, saying he was invited twice by May during their meetings on the sidelines of this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, which concluded on Friday.