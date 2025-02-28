‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT Conclave

"We are eagerly waiting" for India "to overtake us in this statistics" because Bharat is a "country of 1.4 billion inhabitants with a strong growing economy", the envoy said.

With India set to become the third-largest economy by 2030, German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann, while speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, said he wouldn’t be surprised if India overtakes Germany in the coming years as “we are eagerly waiting” for India “to overtake us in this statistics” because Bharat is a “country of 1.4 billion inhabitants with a strong growing economy”.

“And I think it’s only natural that India moves up on the ladder. I would not be surprised if in the years to come, India will overtake Germany. A growing and strong economy means room for more partnership and increased engagement,” Ackerman said while speaking on the prospects of a larger collaboration between the two countries.

Highlighting that more German businesses are growing interested to work with India, the envoy further said that the more the the Indian industry grows, the more the Indian private sector becomes global, and the better it is for bilateral trade relations.

Ackermann also noted that with a conservative body winning the recently concluded German election, the European nation is “in the first steps of what we call the coalition building”.

“We, the Conservative Party, who has won the elections, needs a coalition partner to, get elected in parliament. And that will happen now in the weeks to come. It will take a certain while, maybe a month or two. But at the end of the day, we will have a stable and very, you know, sound government, which is a center government, clearly”, he underlined.

Stressing that there won’t be a change in India-Germany relations under the incoming leadership in Germnay, the envoy told the conclave that Chancellor-elect Friedrich Matz “will continue this very, very dedicated, friendly course” with India.

Ackermann had, on an earlier ocassion too, emphasised that Germany’s foreign policy would prioritise European unity, transatlantic relations, and engagement with ‘key partners like India’.

Stressing that there will be ‘no change’ in Berlin’s attention towards India, the German envoy had said, “I think, it’s easy to say foreign policy in Germany is rather consensual. So, foreign policy continuity is notable whether it’s the Conservative Party or the left-centre parties who ruled the government. So you remember, the last conservative chancellor was Angela Merkel. She had excellent relations with Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Indian government. I expect the same for the new government.”

“I think there will be no change in our clear sort of attention towards India and our conviction that India is a very important partner. And I would not be surprised if members of the government in the months to come will also travel to India,” he added.

Germany went to polls on February 23 with the centre-right conservatives winning most votes and far-right nationalists registering huge gains. After a 30-day parliamentary process and coalition negotiations, the new government is expected to be elected by April 20.

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

