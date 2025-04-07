Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Wrestling Meets Worship: UK Church Uses Pro Wrestling to Revive Faith and Fill Pews

Wrestling Meets Worship: UK Church Uses Pro Wrestling to Revive Faith and Fill Pews

St. Peter's Anglican Church, now popularly referred to as "Wrestling Church," was the vision of 37-year-old Gareth Thompson, a former wrestler who had been saved by Jesus and WWE-style entertainment.

Wrestling Meets Worship: UK Church Uses Pro Wrestling to Revive Faith and Fill Pews


An Anglican church in the town of Shipley in northern England has become famous on the Internet for its outside-the-box yet hugely popular technique of returning believers to the faith, professional wrestling.

Well yes, St. Peter’s Anglican Church, now popularly referred to as “Wrestling Church,” was the vision of 37-year-old Gareth Thompson, a former wrestler who had been saved by Jesus and WWE-style entertainment. He now combines the two in high-voltage Saturday evening extravaganzas that attract audiences of close to 200 individuals under vaulted ceilings and stained-glass windows.

“Reduce it to the fundamentals—it’s good vs. evil,” Thompson says, who performs as Gareth Angel. “I began to see David and Goliath, Cain and Abel, Esau and Jacob—all through a wrestling prism. And I thought, ‘We could retell these stories.'”

Wearing a T-shirt that says “Pray, eat, wrestle, repeat,” Thompson presides over the congregation with the panache of a preacher and the toughness of a ringmaster. A brief prayer and homily precede each two-hour battle of smackdowns and suplexes, establishing the tone for a night that mixes spiritual contemplation with all-out action.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Faith in the Ring

After watching pro wrestling, Thompson went from being a troubled teen who’d been through abuse and homelessness to using the same activity as a source of inspiration: “I could watch Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin and dream of being like them,” he says. “Now, God’s turned that escape into a mission.

The church’s monthly events—complete with foam fingers, body slams, and flying headbutts—aren’t just about entertainment. Over the last year, 30 people have been baptized during or after these events. And while only a few have transitioned to regular Sunday services, the impact is undeniable.

People perceive wrestling and Christianity as both being fake,” Thompson states. “But when you do believe—when you actually believe—you suspend your disbelief. You want to lose yourself in it. You want to hope.”

Supported by Rev. Natasha Thomas, the priest-in-charge at St. Peter’s, the project is one of a series aimed at reversing declining church attendance in the UK. Under the 2021 census, fewer than half of individuals in England and Wales now identify as Christian—a dramatic decline from earlier decades.

“You’ve got to take a few risks,” Rev. Thomas says. “This isn’t church as most people know it. But it’s bringing in a different crowd, a different community—and that matters.”

Beyond the ring, Kingdom Wrestling, Thompson’s faith-driven wrestling charity, hosts training sessions for kids and adults, women’s self-defense classes, a men’s mental health group, and coaching programs for children expelled from school.

Wrestlers such as Stephanie Sid, who goes by Kiara in the ring, describe how the program has helped them renew their faith. “Thanks to Kingdom Wrestling, I now pray before matches,” she says. “Sometimes with my opponent, asking for safety and to entertain everyone here.”Despite the snickers of traditionalists, Thompson has won over some lifelong St. Peter’s members. “You look at these tattooed wrestlers and think, ‘What on Earth?'” said parishioner Chris Moss, a longtime member. “But you sit down and talk with them, and find you just can’t judge a book by its cover.”

In the future, Thompson plans to take Wrestling Church to other UK cities—and possibly even found a church of his own.

ALSO READ: German City On Alert: Schools Shut After Extremist Threat Letters Surface

Filed under

Anglican church St. Peter's Anglican Church UK Church

newsx

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit
newsx

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years
Israeli Prime Minister Be

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?
newsx

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...
US tariffs on the Banglad

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry
France and Egypt signed s

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI Whitewash In New Zealand

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank