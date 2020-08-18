Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of The United States, cam out and slammed Donald Trump as the "wrong" president for this time. She also said that people were now living with the consequences of the 2016 election.

“So, let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet at this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” CNN reported quoting the former first lady. Obama further said that too many people in the US Presidential election of 2016 “chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter” adding that the lack of votes “sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote”.



“As I’ve said before, being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are. Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes,” As per CNN quoting Obama.



Obama further went ahead in an attacking mode and said that people “are living with the consequences” of the 2016 presidential elections.

“In one of the states that determined the outcome, the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct–two votes. And we’ve all been living with the consequences,” Obama said.



According to CNN, the former first lady went on to accuse Trump of “showing lack of empathy”. “Right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They’re looking around wondering if we’ve been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value,” she said.



The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

