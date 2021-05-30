An employee at the Wuhan Institute of Virology disclosed this information to the US intelligence about the lab researcher’s wife dying due to a mysterious virus. This incident was dated weeks before the first outbreak of the virus on the 8th of December.

A week after a US intelligence report claiming three researchers from Wuhan lab got sick with Covid-like symptoms prior to the primary outbreak, another revealing report by the US made the spotlight over the origins of the coronavirus much clearer. According to the US report, the wife of a Wuhan lab researcher allegedly died of COVID-19 in December 2019.

David Asher, leading the investigation on the origins of COVID-19, said that an employee at the Wuhan Institute of Virology disclosed this information to the US intelligence about the lab researcher’s wife dying due to a mysterious virus. This incident was dated weeks before the first outbreak of the virus on the 8th of December.

Also Read: ‘China thinks it will own America by 2035’: Joe Biden on evolving landscape of foreign threats

In an interview with Fox News, David Asher stated, “How many people in their mid-30s get hospitalized after falling ill from influenza? Moreover, what is the probability of several workers – who coincidentally happen to research on enhancing the pathogenicity of COV- RaTG13 – happen to fall ill simultaneously?

The Biden administration has ordered the US intelligence to boost their efforts to reveal the truth behind the advent of the pandemic. The administration has asked for a report in 90 days. China is using the World Health Organization’s announcement about the zoonotic origin of the virus in March as a defense. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said that it was “extremely unlikely” for the virus to originate from Wuhan’s lab.

Challenging the common conception that the coronavirus jumped from an animal host to a human body in a natural event, David Asher claimed the theory to be “ridiculous”. “To say this came out of a zoonotic evolution, it’s ridiculous,” he said.