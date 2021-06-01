The disclosure came after British officials suggested this week of a possibility of lab leak and "Patient Su" appears to be the mysterious patient who has been traced close to the Wuhan Institute.

Scientists are searching for a Chinese woman named “Patient Su” who might be the first person to have met with the Covid-19 virus. The 61-year-old woman has been traced to have an address that is nearly three miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which indeed is considered by some researchers as the original centre of the virus through some bug. The discovery has been made by Giles Demaneuf, a data scientist working with the online sleuth team Drastic, who conducted an independent investigation on the origin of Covid-19.

The reports say that the woman became ill with Covid symptoms in November and was taken to Rongjun Hospital in Wuhan. However, China has reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the outbreak began on December 8.

According to Demaneuf, ‘an exact name, age and address of the early suspect case cannot be pointed out at the moment. However, it is said that the address is next to subway line No 2 and not far from a People’s Liberation Army hospital, which however dealt with the early cases’.

The reports came out now as China is forced to provide further details on the origin of the virus as British officials suggested a possibility of lab leak theory.