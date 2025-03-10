Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What's Causing The Chaos?

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

X (formerly Twitter) suffered its third major outage in a single day, leaving thousands of users frustrated worldwide. Reports indicate login failures, slow loading, and failed tweets, with over 40,000 users flagging issues on Downdetector.

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?


For the third time in a single day, X (formerly Twitter) experienced a major outage, leaving users across the globe unable to access the social media platform. The disruptions began earlier today, with reports of widespread login failures, slow loading times, and tweets failing to send.

According to Downdetector, the outage tracking website, over 40,000 users reported issues within minutes of the platform going down. The problem appeared to affect multiple regions, with users from the United States, Europe, and Asia experiencing difficulties. Frustrated users quickly turned to other platforms like Reddit and Telegram to express their concerns and look for updates on the issue.

While X has not provided an official explanation, speculation has been growing over whether a cyberattack or a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack could be behind the repeated disruptions. Elon Musk, the owner of X, has yet to comment on the situation, adding to user frustration over the lack of communication regarding the platform’s stability.

This latest outage has also sparked concerns about X’s infrastructure, with experts questioning whether the platform is struggling to handle its current user base. Some reports suggest that recent layoffs at the company, particularly in its engineering and server maintenance teams, may have impacted its ability to quickly resolve technical issues.

Adding to Musk’s troubles, Tesla’s stock also saw a drop in value following the latest outage, as investors grow increasingly wary of potential instability across Musk’s business ventures. While there is no direct connection between X’s technical failures and Tesla’s stock performance, the timing has raised eyebrows among analysts.

With no official statement from X regarding the root cause of these repeated failures, users are left wondering if the platform will stabilize or if more outages are on the horizon. The ongoing technical problems raise serious questions about the future reliability of X, especially as it continues to position itself as a major hub for global communication.

Elon Musk Twitter twitter down Twitter server issues X crash today X not working X outage

