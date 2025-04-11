Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Xi Jinping And Lula Strengthen China-Brazil Ties, Eyeing Trump’s Trade Policies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit China next month, marking his third meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office in 2023.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit China next month, marking his third meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office in 2023. A fourth meeting is already on the calendar for July, highlighting the growing momentum in ties between the two nations.

These back-to-back engagements point to a strategic pivot by Brazil towards China, its biggest trading partner. According to a diplomat in Brasilia, the move is a natural outcome in response to the increasingly unpredictable trade stance of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Turning Toward Strategic Alternatives

“The natural path is to look for alternatives. China is one of them,” the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

With trade unpredictability rising, Brazil is also working to finalize a regional agreement with the European Union. In addition, it’s focused on strengthening its role within BRICS, the bloc of major developing economies.

“I would call it a risk reduction policy. Today, the relationship with the United States has a high level of risk, so it’s a natural inclination to look for alternatives,” the diplomat explained. He noted that the Brazil-China relationship is already strong and continues to deepen.

Growing Partnership with Concrete Results

When Lula hosted Xi in Brasilia last November, the two leaders upgraded their diplomatic ties. That visit resulted in over 30 new agreements covering key areas like infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, and other vital sectors.

This broadening of cooperation reflects shared interests in development and mutual support within multilateral frameworks.

A Packed Diplomatic Calendar Ahead

Lula’s upcoming visit to Beijing is scheduled for May 13, where he will attend a gathering of Chinese officials and leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Private talks between Lula and Xi are expected during this trip, with both sides looking to reinforce their economic and political coordination.

Their next confirmed meeting is set for July at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where Xi will be present.

Looking ahead, Xi is also slated to return to Brazil for the United Nations climate summit in November. Officials anticipate that the event will draw around 1,000 Chinese business leaders, further boosting bilateral ties through economic engagement.

ALSO READ: US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With Dead Body On NYC Subway

 

