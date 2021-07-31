China has now come up with the policy of one soldier per family to build their forces to fight india along the LAC. There is propaganda machinery at play.

China in a very disturbing development has made it mandatory for every Tibetan family to send one member to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a bid to strengthen its military deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. In what might be considered more horrendous is that the recruitment is being made after a ‘loyalty test’ of the Tibetan youths as per sources.

The govt sources further revealed that Chinese Communist army is recruiting Tibetan youths in its territory and training them for operations along the LAC with India. China has now come up with the policy of one soldier per family to build their forces to fight india along the LAC. There is propaganda machinery at play.

In August 2020, the tibetan troops under the special frontier forces ambushed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and in a successful maneuver were able to capture the strategic areas of black top and Mukhpari in southern Pangong TSO of Kailash range. The courageous tibetan officer Nyima Tenzin sacrificed his life in the operation. The Chinese are wary every since and have been trying to mobilise their troops but to no avail. They are i’ll-acclimatized to the harsh terrain and climate of the Himalayas.