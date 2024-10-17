Yahya Sinwar Killed: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israeli Forces Have Dealt ‘A Blow To Evil’

Israel dedicated extensive resources to a year-long pursuit of the Hamas leader, assembling a task force that includes intelligence agents, special forces, military engineers, and surveillance specialists from the Israeli Security Agency, all aimed at neutralizing one of the primary threats to the Jewish state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for the October 7 attack on Israel, has been confirmed dead through preliminary DNA tests

.”Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was killed today by IDF soldiers,” Katz said in a statement

Following this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked that Israeli forces have dealt “a blow to evil” with Sinwar’s death, but he emphasized that the operation against Hamas is still ongoing.

Israel’s Efforts Pay Off

Earlier today (October 17), Israeli military officials confirmed the elimination of three terrorists during an operation in Gaza. They also mentioned that there were no indications of hostages in the location where the terrorists were located. The IDF stressed that their forces in the area are maintaining the necessary precautions during their ongoing operations.

Long regarded as a strategist for Hamas’s military operations, Yahya Sinwar solidified his influence after being named the successor to Ismail Haniyeh in August, following Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran in late July.

About Yahya Sinwar

Sinwar, born in 1962, was recruited by Hamas’s founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who appointed him head of an internal security unit called Al Majd. In this role, he was responsible for identifying and punishing individuals suspected of breaching Islamic moral laws or collaborating with Israeli forces, which ultimately led to his imprisonment.

In 1988, he was sentenced for the murder of four Palestinians accused of cooperating with Israel and spent over 20 years in an Israeli prison, during which he learned Hebrew. He was released in a prisoner exchange in 2011 and had advocated for armed resistance against Israel rather than pursuing diplomatic solutions.

