With a video going viral on social media showing him comparing himself to a donkey, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again been drawn into a funny meme fest.

Hasan Zaidi, a Pakistani journalist, shared a video clip of Imran Khan’s interview.

In the footage supplied by the Pakistani Journalist, Imran is heard saying that “Because I am Pakistani, I never regarded the United Kingdom to be my home. Whatever happens, I will never be able to become a British citizen. A donkey does not become a zebra by drawing lines on it. Donkey will continue to be a donkey.”

The video has gone viral, and Twitterati is not shy about mocking the former Prime Minister for his remarks.

A Twitter user jumped into the meme frenzy with the phrase “self-realisation at 69.”

Another user, Imran Khan mocks the English language and returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom because he couldn’t integrate into society since he was nervous around foreign delegates.

This isn’t the first time Imran Khan has faced backlash for his views.

Following Imran Khan’s live Twitter Space, which had an average of 165,000 followers listening at any given time, the greatest amount ever, the social media was flooded with humorous memes.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s record-breaking 160k listeners were dubbed “bots” in some memes.