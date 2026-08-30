Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

During PM Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan, he witnessed a special yoga session in Tashkent on 30 August, featuring 52 yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan. The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to the Prime Minister’s engagement and highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in Uzbekistan.

Among the participants were 6 members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who had represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

The six practitioners, Rakhmanov Kamol Erkinovich, Rakhmanov Alixon Kamoladinovich, Akhunova Dinara Erkinovna, Djumānova Aliya Abubakir kizi, Ansatbayeva Aysulu Arislan kizi and Shakirov Redjep Dmitrievich, put up a impressive performance at the championship, collectively winning 18 medals comprising 1 gold, 14 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Some of the medalists were also present today. They came back with great memories of India and the Championship. I commend the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for… https://t.co/KH2x72emSj pic.twitter.com/kQqHa9LCjo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

The Uzbekistan team won a total of 25 medals across various categories at the First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad. Their participation in the yoga session witnessed by PM Modi provided a special link between their achievements in Ahmedabad and the growing cultural and sporting partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad was a significant milestone in presenting Yogasana on a global competitive platform. With participation from athletes across countries and strong performances by international practitioners, the championship showcased the universal appeal of yoga and India’s role in taking this ancient tradition to a global sporting stage.