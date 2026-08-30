LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

During his state visit to Tashkent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a special yoga demonstration performed by 52 Uzbek practitioners, highlighting India and Uzbekistan’s growing cultural and sporting ties.

PM Narendra Modi attending a special yoga session in Tashkent alongside 52 Uzbek practitioners. (Source:X)
PM Narendra Modi attending a special yoga session in Tashkent alongside 52 Uzbek practitioners. (Source:X)

Published By: Megha Sharma
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-30 13:37 IST

During PM Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan, he witnessed a special yoga session in Tashkent on 30 August, featuring 52 yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan. The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to the Prime Minister’s engagement and highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in Uzbekistan.

Among the participants were 6 members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who had represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year. 

You Might Be Interested In

The six practitioners, Rakhmanov Kamol Erkinovich, Rakhmanov Alixon Kamoladinovich, Akhunova Dinara Erkinovna, Djumānova Aliya Abubakir kizi, Ansatbayeva Aysulu Arislan kizi and Shakirov Redjep Dmitrievich, put up a impressive performance at the championship, collectively winning 18 medals comprising 1 gold, 14 silver and 3 bronze medals.

The Uzbekistan team won a total of 25 medals across various categories at the First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad. Their participation in the yoga session witnessed by PM Modi provided a special link between their achievements in Ahmedabad and the growing cultural and sporting partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad was a significant milestone in presenting Yogasana on a global competitive platform. With participation from athletes across countries and strong performances by international practitioners, the championship showcased the universal appeal of yoga and India’s role in taking this ancient tradition to a global sporting stage.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan
Tags: PM Modi Uzbekistan VisitTashkent Yoga SessionWorld Yogasana Championship 2026Yoga Federation of UzbekistanYogasana Sports Diplomacy

RELATED News

Nepal Floods: 573 Workers Still Missing At Hydropower Tunnels ; Rescuers Dig 6-Inch Holes To Send Air Inside

Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable

Two Men Drag Dead Woman By Hair, Steal Earrings Amid Nepal Floods; Video Surfaces

Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing, Fresh Flood Alert Issued

LATEST NEWS

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained

US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaining East Zone In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final? Reason Revealed

WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Roger Federer Breaks Down During Hall Of Fame Speech, Tennis Greats Join Hand

Akshara Singh Birthday Special: From Pawan Singh’s Co-Star To A Star In Her Own Right—The Journey Of Bhojpuri Cinema’s Popular Actress

Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report

WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan
Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan
Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan
Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

QUICK LINKS