Saturday, March 8, 2025
‘You’re Just A Troublemaker’: US President Trump’s Response To Reporter’s Musk And Rubio Query

Following reports of tensions between Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump dismissed the allegations in his characteristic style.

US President Trump and Elon Musk


Following reports of tensions between Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump dismissed the allegations in his characteristic style.

At a briefing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump was asked about the reported clash, but he quickly brushed it off, calling the question a provocation.

“No clash. I was there. You’re just a troublemaker,” Trump responded to a reporter. He emphasized that both Musk and Rubio were working well together, and there was no discord at the meeting. “Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job,” he added.

Trump Criticizes Reporter

When a reporter asked about the tensions between Musk and Rubio, Trump questioned the journalist’s affiliation, responding, “Who are you with?” Upon learning the reporter was from NBC, Trump quipped, “No wonder.” His remarks were in line with his well-known confrontational style, often targeting media outlets he disagrees with.

Another reporter asked Trump about Musk’s advisory role in the cabinet. Trump swiftly redirected the conversation, stating, “We’re talking about FIFA,” and insisted the focus remained on the World Cup. He reiterated his support for both Musk and Rubio, praising Rubio’s work as Secretary of State and Musk’s unique contributions.

Alleged Tensions in the Cabinet Meeting

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported a heated exchange between Musk and senior officials, including Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. According to the report, Musk criticized Rubio for not cutting his staff, saying, “You have fired nobody.”

Rubio responded by pointing out the retirement of over 1,500 State Department officials, sarcastically asking Musk if he wanted to rehire them only to fire them again. Tensions reportedly escalated when Musk clashed with Duffy over his attempts to cut air traffic controllers during a period of rising airline crashes.

