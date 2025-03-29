‘You Look Like You Ate Governor Morrisey’: RFK Jr. Receives Backlash For Fat Shaming West Virginia Governor

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services official, made headlines after taking a jab at West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey’s weight during a public event on Friday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services official, made headlines after taking a jab at West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey’s weight during a public event on Friday. Kennedy, speaking at the event focused on West Virginia’s role in the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, made several remarks about Morrisey’s physique, which drew mixed reactions from the audience and social media users alike.

“I said to Governor Morrisey the first time I saw him, I said, ‘You look like you ate Governor Morrisey,’” Kennedy quipped, eliciting laughter from those present.

He further joked that he would personally take on the role of Morrisey’s “personal trainer” and suggested putting the governor on a strict diet. Kennedy even proposed a “really rigorous regimen” that involved a carnivorous diet and encouraged Morrisey to participate in monthly public weigh-ins to track his progress.

Turning to the crowd, Kennedy asked if they believed the governor should commit to stepping on a scale in public every month. He went on to say that if Morrisey managed to lose thirty pounds, he would return to West Virginia to celebrate the achievement and participate in the weigh-in himself.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the public nature of the remarks, Governor Morrisey responded with humor, acknowledging Kennedy’s proposal by saying, “That’s a little more than I bargained for.”

Social Media Divided Over RFK Jr.’s Comments

Following Kennedy’s speech, reactions poured in on social media, with users expressing a wide range of opinions on whether the comments were appropriate or offensive.

“Public shaming is just bullying. RFK Jr. isn’t wrong about Morrisey — it just should have been voiced privately,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) commented.

Another user, however, defended Kennedy’s approach, writing, “Nope, telling the world publicly, one obese person at a time, that being obese is unhealthy is the only way obesity will become an undesirable state again.”

A third person added, “Bullying works. Embarrassment and humiliation is a very powerful teacher.”

Some also supported the sentiment behind Kennedy’s words but not his delivery. “It’s not public shaming. It’s called leaders being asked to lead by example,” another user wrote.

West Virginia’s Health Challenges Take Center Stage

While Kennedy’s remarks dominated headlines, the event also highlighted significant health initiatives aimed at tackling obesity and improving overall well-being in West Virginia. Among the proposed measures were restrictions on using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase soda, increased work requirements for SNAP recipients, and the removal of certain food dyes from school lunches.

West Virginia currently has the highest obesity rate in the United States and ranks as the second-lowest state in terms of life expectancy. The state government has been under pressure to implement policies that promote healthier lifestyles among residents.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kennedy’s comments, the event underscored the urgency of addressing obesity-related health issues in West Virginia. Whether Kennedy’s approach was the right one remains a topic of heated debate.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Showing ‘Surprising Improvement’ After Surviving Life-Threatening Health Crisis