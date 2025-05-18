‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside a Chinese Prison

An Australian man has spoken out about the five years he spent behind bars in a Chinese prison, detailing a nightmare of beatings, sleep deprivation, starvation, and solitary confinement.

An Australian man has spoken out about the five years he spent behind bars in a Chinese prison, detailing a nightmare of beatings, sleep deprivation, starvation, and solitary confinement.

Matthew Radalj, a former video producer who once lived in Beijing, says he was wrongly convicted in 2020 after what started as a small dispute at a mobile phone market turned into a years-long ordeal filled with psychological and physical torment.

A Price Dispute Turned into a Prison Sentence

Radalj’s story begins in January 2020, when he got into a fight with shopkeepers at an electronics market in Beijing. The argument was over the price of a mobile phone screen. But what followed, according to Radalj, was far worse than anyone could imagine.

He told the BBC that he was pressured into signing a false confession for robbery. Police allegedly told him that the Chinese legal system had a 100% conviction rate and that denying guilt would be useless. His forced confession helped reduce his sentence to four years, according to court documents.

First Stop: Two Days of Beatings Without Sleep, Food, or Water

After his arrest, Radalj was taken to a Beijing police station where he says he was beaten for two days straight.

“I was in really bad shape when I arrived. They beat me for two days straight in the first police station that I was in. I hadn’t slept or eaten or had water for 48 hours and then I was forced to sign a big stack of documents,” he said.

He was later transferred to a detention center for what authorities called a “transition phase.” But for Radalj, it was the most brutal part of his imprisonment.

The “Transition Phase”: Abuse, No Showers, and Filthy Toilets

In the early months of detention, Radalj said conditions were designed to break him.

“We were banned from showering or cleaning ourselves, sometimes for months at a time. Even the toilet could be used only at specific allotted times, and they were filthy – waste from the toilets above would constantly drip down onto us,” he told the BBC.

After this phase, he was moved to the Beijing No. 2 Prison — a facility designated for international inmates. There, he was crammed into a small, dirty cell with about a dozen others. The lights never went off, and inmates had to eat, sleep, and live in the same overcrowded space.

Life Inside Beijing No. 2 Prison: A Global Mix of Misery

The prison held people from all over the world. According to Radalj, most inmates were African or Pakistani, many convicted for being drug mules. Others came from countries like Afghanistan, Britain, the United States, North Korea, and Taiwan.

Despite the diverse mix, the conditions were uniformly harsh.

The “Good Behaviour” Points Game

One of the main features of the prison system, according to Radalj, was a psychological manipulation system disguised as rehabilitation.

Every month, inmates could earn up to 100 “good behaviour” points. These could be gained by reading Communist Party literature, working in the prison factory, or even snitching on fellow prisoners. But there was a catch — you needed over 4,200 points to have your sentence reduced, which would take over three and a half years of perfect scores.

This, Radalj said, became a form of mental torture. Even minor “infractions” could wipe out progress — things like walking the wrong way, hoarding snacks, or hanging your socks the wrong way on your bed.

Hunger as a Weapon

When inmates didn’t follow the rules, food was the first thing to go.

Most meals, Radalj said, were little more than cabbage boiled in dirty water. Occasionally there were bits of carrot, and rarely any meat. Inmates also got mantou, a plain, dense bread common in northern China.

Prisoners could buy limited extras with money sent by family — things like instant noodles or soy milk. But Radalj wasn’t allowed to make any purchases for 14 months because he refused to work in the prison’s factory, where inmates assembled propaganda materials or made cheap goods.

Even more bizarre, he said, was the prison’s “farm.” Inmates grew vegetables like okra, potatoes, and tomatoes — but were never allowed to eat them.

“We would be growing tomatoes, potatoes, cabbages and okra and then – at the end of the season – they would push it all into a big hole and bury it,” he said. “And if you were caught with a chilli or a cucumber in general population you would go straight to solitary confinement for eight months.”

Prison Tensions and a Brawl Over Bananas

Prison life wasn’t just harsh — it was tense. According to Radalj, conflict broke out between African and Taiwanese inmates when Nigerian prisoners working in the kitchen began receiving small perks like apples and yogurt.

After Taiwanese inmates persuaded the guards to let them take over the kitchen, the rivalry exploded into a full-blown brawl — and Radalj got caught in the middle.

As a result, he was thrown into solitary confinement for 194 days.

194 Days Alone in the Dark

In solitary, Radalj said the lights were kept low, his food was cut in half, and he had no human contact for over half a year.

“You start to go crazy, whether you like it or not, and that’s what solitary is designed to do… So you’ve got to decide very quickly whether your room is really, really small, or really, really big,” he said. “After four months, you just start talking to yourself all the time.”

During his isolation, he secretly wrote a journal by using pieces of peeled-off COVID-19 face masks and scribbling tiny notes with help from North Korean inmates. He hid the notes inside the lining of his old jacket.

Freedom at Last, But the Trauma Remains

On October 5, 2024, Radalj was finally released. He flew back to Australia and embraced his father at Perth Airport. He has since married his long-time girlfriend, and the two now spend their days making candles and homemade goods.

But the trauma of prison hasn’t left him. He continues to process the experience — and is trying to reach out to families of other inmates he met inside, many of whom haven’t had contact with their loved ones in years.