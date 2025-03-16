Your Time Is Up: Trump Orders Airstrikes On Houthi-Controlled Regions In Yemen, At Least18 Killed

A U.S. defense official confirmed that Saturday’s airstrikes were part of an ongoing operation. The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, which includes a cruiser and three destroyers, participated in the mission.

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen on Saturday, warning that the attacks would persist until the Iranian-backed rebel group ceases its assaults on international shipping. The Houthis reported that the strikes resulted in at least 18 civilian casualties.

In a social media post, Trump defended the military offensive, stating, “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.”

He further emphasized that no hostile force would be allowed to obstruct American commercial and naval movement across global waterways.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP…" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/P4qwgyDs8c
— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 15, 2025

Airstrikes Target Key Houthi Strongholds

Explosions were reported in several Houthi-controlled regions, including Sanaa, Saada, Hodeida, Bayda, and Marib. According to local sources, plumes of smoke were visible over the Sanaa airport complex, which houses a large military base. The Houthi-run health ministry stated that 13 civilians were killed in Sanaa and five in Saada, with 24 others injured.

Iran Warned Against Supporting the Houthis

Trump also issued a stern warning to Iran, holding the country “fully accountable” for its support of the Houthis. This warning comes two weeks after he extended an offer for diplomatic talks regarding Iran’s advancing nuclear program, which he has vowed to prevent from becoming operational.

Houthi Response: Defiance and Retaliation Threats

Nasruddin Amer, a senior Houthi official, vowed retaliation, stating that the airstrikes would not deter them. Mohamed Abdulsalam, another spokesperson, dismissed U.S. claims that the Houthis were threatening maritime routes as “false and misleading.”

The attacks follow a recent declaration by the Houthis that they would resume strikes on Israeli vessels in response to Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Since late 2023, Houthi forces have targeted over 100 merchant ships, sinking two and killing four sailors.

Details of the U.S. Military Operation

A U.S. defense official confirmed that Saturday’s airstrikes were part of an ongoing operation. The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, which includes a cruiser and three destroyers, participated in the mission. Additionally, the USS Georgia submarine has been deployed in the region.

Trump made the announcement while spending the day at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He highlighted the economic impact of Houthi attacks, stating:

“These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

The airstrikes mark the first major U.S. military action against the Houthis under Trump’s second term. While similar operations were conducted during the Biden administration, Saturday’s attack underscores an escalation in tensions as the U.S. seeks to secure vital maritime corridors.