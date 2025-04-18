Home
‘You’re Fools’: Trump Backs Rubio’s Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Friday that the U.S. could abandon its push for peace in Ukraine if negotiations stall, marking a stark shift from earlier pledges of swift resolution.

Trump and Rubio warn U.S. may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks if progress stalls, signaling frustration with stalled diplomacy.


President Donald Trump on Friday made it clear that the United States is willing to abandon efforts to end the war in Ukraine if peace negotiations stall due to unwillingness from either side.

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say ‘you are foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people’ and we’re going to just take a pass,” Trump told reporters. “And Marco’s right in saying it.”

His comments came in support of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who earlier suggested that the U.S. might have to consider stepping back if the ongoing negotiations do not lead to any breakthrough.

Rubio: “We Need to Move On” If Ukraine Talks Prove Unworkable

Rubio made his remarks in Paris, where he had just wrapped up high-level discussions with European and Ukrainian officials. Speaking to reporters before departing, he stated:

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” adding, “We need to determine very quickly now, and I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable.”

The statement highlights growing frustration within the Trump administration over the lack of progress in resolving the conflict, which has now entered its third year in full-scale intensity.

A Shift in Tone Amid Stalled Diplomacy

Trump, who has previously pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, has faced significant challenges in gaining cooperation from either Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While the former president’s earlier statements emphasized swift resolution, his recent tone—alongside Rubio’s—suggests a recalibration of expectations as diplomatic efforts drag on without tangible results.

'You're Fools': Trump Backs Rubio's Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks
