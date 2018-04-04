A 39-year-old woman has been reported to have opened fire on several people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California killing one and injuring four. After firing several rounds at the people present there, the woman is suspected to have shot herself. The police are still looking for another possible shooter in the building.

A woman wreaked havoc at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California after she opened fire at several people present there at the facility on Tuesday. At least four people sustained injuries while one life was lost in the shooting. After executing the horror in an outdoor cafe at the YouTube campus, which houses at least 1,700 employees, the assailant shot herself. As per two law enforcement sources, the YouTube shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute. It is also reported that police are still searching the YouTube building for another possible shooter.

While speaking to media, Police chief Ed Barberini of San Bruno city said, “We did locate a victim with what we believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s a female, but the investigation is still ongoing before we can put all the pieces together.” According to San Francisco General Hospital, there is a 32-year-old female who is in serious condition, a 27-year-old female in fair condition, and a 36-year-old male in critical condition among the injured while the identity of the person who died in the shooting is yet to be made public.

Immediately after the shooting took place, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved.”

YouTube’s parent company Google issued a statement in public which read, “We continue to actively coordinate with local authorities and hospitals. Our security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area.”

There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018

If reports are to be believed, the 39-year-old woman shooter has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, who was a user of the video-streaming platform. Nasim also had a website that targeted YouTube for censorship and demonetization of her video content. She even released a couple of videos where she slammed YouTube for massive dips in traffic and subscriber count loss. She had no relationship with any of the employees at the YouTube and was carrying no ID with herself when she stormed into the Californian facility. As per the witnesses present in the area, Nasim fired some 30-40 rounds before turning the gun on herself.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App