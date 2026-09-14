Zakir Naik Left India In 2016 And Never Came Back, So Why Is His Name Trending Again? The Story Explained

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was discussed during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Ibrahim, who was in India for the BRICS Summit, gave an interview to NDTV after holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Saturday. He said the issue was discussed privately as part of wider efforts to strengthen ties between India and Malaysia. According to Ibrahim, these discussions continue in private. He also indicated that both countries want to handle the matter carefully.

“We thought we should keep it very private to protect the interests of both nations. But we, of course, put it on the priority list for building trust and relationship between our countries,” he said.

What Did Anwar Ibrahim Say About Zakir Naik’s Extradition?

While confirming that the extradition issue had been raised, Anwar Ibrahim stopped short of suggesting that Malaysia had agreed to send Naik back to India. The Malaysian Prime Minister stressed that any decision would have to follow legal procedures.

On India’s extradition demand, Ibrahim said Malaysia has “some understanding of it” but needs to examine the matter carefully.

“We have some understanding of it (extradition demand) but we need to do it very cautiously,” he said.

He added that Malaysia would have to “Respect the rule of law and the importance of these bilateral relations.” His comments suggest that the issue remains active in diplomatic discussions between the two countries. However, there is no indication yet of an immediate extradition decision.

Why Does India Want Zakir Naik Extradited?

Zakir Naik has been wanted by Indian authorities in connection with allegations including money laundering and promoting hate speech. The preacher left India in 2016 as investigations into him and organisations linked to him intensified. These included the Islamic Research Foundation and Peace TV. Naik later settled in Malaysia and was granted permanent residency.

India has formally sought his extradition from Malaysia. However, Kuala Lumpur has previously maintained that any such request would have to be considered through established legal channels. The issue has remained a sensitive point in India-Malaysia relations.

Who Is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher and public speaker known for his lectures on Islam and comparative religion. His speeches have attracted a large international audience. They have also generated significant controversy over the years.

Indian authorities have accused him of promoting religious hatred and unlawful activities. His organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation, also came under scrutiny.

Naik has denied allegations against him. His name gained wider international attention after the 2016 Holey Artisan Cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Reports at the time said one of the attackers had been influenced by his speeches.

Bangladesh later banned Peace TV. In November 2016, India’s counterterrorism authorities filed a complaint against Naik over allegations related to religious hatred and unlawful activities. Naik subsequently remained outside India.

Zakir Naik’s Controversial Speeches And International Record

Naik’s public speeches have been criticised in several countries. The UK barred him from entering the country in 2010 over what authorities described as “unacceptable behaviour”. The decision was taken when Theresa May was Britain’s Home Secretary.

His speeches have also been examined by security agencies in connection with radicalisation concerns. Reports have previously claimed that some individuals detained over links to al-Qaeda cited Naik as an influence. However, claims about his influence and the interpretation of his speeches have remained highly contested.

The 2016 Dhaka attack brought renewed international attention to the preacher. The controversy eventually had consequences in Malaysia as well.

Why Did Malaysia Face Pressure Over Zakir Naik?

Naik’s presence in Malaysia has not been without controversy. In 2019, he faced strong political and public criticism after making remarks about ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities in Malaysia.

The comments triggered backlash across the country. Naik later apologised to Malaysians for his remarks. Malaysian authorities also restricted his public speaking activities in several states. The episode highlighted the political sensitivity surrounding his continued residence in Malaysia.

India-Malaysia Relations And The Extradition Question

The Zakir Naik issue comes at a time when India and Malaysia are looking to strengthen bilateral relations. Anwar Ibrahim’s comments indicate that the extradition matter is being discussed alongside broader diplomatic engagement. However, his emphasis on legal procedures is significant.

Malaysia has previously indicated that it would need credible and concrete evidence before taking action on an extradition request. The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, has also previously declined to issue a Red Notice against Naik, with reports citing insufficient evidence.

This does not by itself settle India’s extradition request, but it remains part of the wider legal and diplomatic background surrounding the case.

What Happens Next In Zakir Naik’s Case?

For now, Malaysia has not announced any decision to extradite Zakir Naik to India. Anwar Ibrahim’s comments confirm that the issue remains on the diplomatic agenda.

His remarks also suggest that both sides are trying to prevent the matter from affecting their wider relationship. The Malaysian Prime Minister’s reference to protecting “the interests of both nations” is particularly important.

India has continued to seek Naik’s extradition, while Malaysia has stressed the need to follow due legal process. The next major development will depend on how Malaysian authorities assess India’s request and the evidence placed before them.

For now, the message from Kuala Lumpur is clear: the Zakir Naik extradition issue has been discussed, but any decision will be handled cautiously and through the rule of law.