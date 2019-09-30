The CVS Pharmacy on Monday decided to take their popular medicines off-shelf including Zantac, and other heartburn medicines, as reports have suggested that it may contain a substance that could lead to cancer. The US’ largest pharmacy chain, CVS representative said that the company has suspended the sale of Zantac and other products which contain ranitidine acid till next notice. Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration had said it has found that some ranitidine in heartburning medicines which may cause cancer.

A statement from CVS said that the FDA has not asked patients to stop consuming ranitidine products and Zantac and other medicines have not been recalled. CVS added that the customers who have bought the products and now don’t want to consume the medicines can return them and take their refund.

It is not the first time that nitrosamine impurity medical term N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA has been found medicines and it has been classified as a probable human carcinogen which depends on lab tests.

The FDA has been conducting a probe and tests for NDMA and other medicines which may cause cancer. The FDA has found these drugs suspicious and tagged it as unacceptable levels of nitrosamines.

A study has claimed that “markedly increased short term overall risk of cancer” in the people who have been consuming the valsartan drugs contaminated with NDMA. The study added that the research into long-term cancer risk is needed.

