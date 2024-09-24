Zelenskiy Declares Ukraine Closer To War’s End with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that his country is "closer to the end of the war."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that his country is “closer to the end of the war.” In an interview with media, he remarked, “I think that we are closer to the peace than we think.”

Urgent Call for Continued Support

During the interview, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of sustained support from Washington and other allies. The conflict, which escalated with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has resulted in significant casualties and the displacement of millions, severely affecting Ukrainian cities and towns.

READ MORE: New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

Strong Position Needed to Influence Putin

Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine must maintain a “strong position” to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities. He reiterated that only through a robust stance can Ukraine negotiate peace effectively.

Attending U.N. General Assembly

Zelenskiy arrived in the U.S. to participate in sessions at the U.N. General Assembly, advocating for a “shared victory for a truly just peace.” He acknowledged the extensive military and financial support provided by Washington and its allies since the invasion began, along with multiple sanctions against Moscow.

Stalemate on Peace Talks

The prospect of peace talks remains complicated, with Putin asserting that negotiations can only begin if Ukraine relinquishes control of significant territories and abandons its NATO aspirations. In contrast, Zelenskiy has consistently demanded the withdrawal of all Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders as they were after the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

Counteroffensive Actions

Zelenskiy mentioned Ukraine’s cross-border operations that began on August 6, aimed at preventing potential incursions from Russian forces in the Kursk region. He claimed that Putin is “afraid very much” of these operations, as they expose Russia’s inability to defend its territory effectively.

Ukraine and Western allies have characterized Russia’s actions as an imperialistic war, while Putin has framed the invasion as a defensive strategy against a perceived aggressive West.

ALSO READ: Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM