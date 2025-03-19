Home
  Zelensky Agrees To Pause Strikes On Russian Energy After Hour-Long Call With Trump

Zelensky Agrees To Pause Strikes On Russian Energy After Hour-Long Call With Trump

In a cautious step toward de-escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure after a call with Donald Trump.

Zelensky Agrees To Pause Strikes On Russian Energy After Hour-Long Call With Trump

Zelensky agrees to halt attacks on Russian energy sites after a call with Trump, but doubts persist as Russian strikes continue.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to suspend attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, calling it “one of the first steps toward fully ending the war.” His decision followed a one-hour phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.

“I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it,” Zelensky stated after the discussion, describing the call as “frank” and “very substantive.”

Context of the Call

The conversation between Zelensky and Trump came just a day after Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During that discussion, Putin reportedly agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but stopped short of committing to a full 30-day ceasefire.

Trump later shared on social media that his conversation with Zelensky aimed to “align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs” as part of his broader effort to bring the war to an end.

“We are very much on track,” Trump wrote, reinforcing optimism about potential progress in peace negotiations.

Zelensky Casts Doubt on Putin’s Intentions

Before speaking with Trump, Zelensky had expressed skepticism about Putin’s commitment to de-escalation, citing ongoing Russian strikes despite the Russian leader’s stated intent.

“Even last night, after Putin’s conversation with … Trump, when Putin said that he was allegedly giving orders to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy, there were 150 drones launched overnight, including on energy facilities,” Zelensky said, highlighting the continued assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Implications for Peace Efforts

The White House framed Trump’s discussions with both leaders as a “first step in a broader movement to peace,” with Washington aiming to facilitate a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea as part of a longer-term resolution to the conflict.

However, there remains little indication that Putin is willing to soften his demands for a peace agreement—terms that Ukraine has firmly rejected.

While Zelensky’s commitment to halting strikes on Russian energy targets marks a notable shift, the broader path to peace remains uncertain. With ongoing Russian attacks and no full ceasefire agreement in place, Ukraine remains wary of Moscow’s intentions, even as diplomatic efforts continue.

Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

