Zelensky Appeals For Deal With Trump, Highlights Ukraine’s Critical Mineral Resources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed willingness to negotiate a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any settlement with Russia. In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Zelensky outlined Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, hoping to align with Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelensky Pushes for Strategic Partnership on Rare Earths

During the interview, Zelensky reviewed a once-classified map detailing Ukraine’s vast reserves of rare earth elements, including titanium, uranium, and other critical minerals. These minerals are essential in manufacturing high-performance magnets, electric motors, and electronics. Zelensky pointed out that approximately 20% of Ukraine’s mineral resources, including half of its rare earth deposits, are currently under Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian president framed the situation as an opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership, not an exploitation of resources. “If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal,” he said, reiterating that security guarantees from the West, particularly the United States, are a crucial component of any agreement to prevent future Russian aggression.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukraine’s Mineral Reserves: A Strategic Asset

Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine holds Europe’s largest reserves of titanium, essential for the aerospace and defense industries, as well as significant uranium deposits. These resources, especially located in Ukraine’s central and northwestern regions, are vital to both Ukraine’s economy and the global supply chain. Ukraine’s vast underground gas storage facilities also present a potential energy partnership with the U.S., with Zelensky offering to store U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) in these sites.

While discussing these resources, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine is not proposing to “give away” its assets but rather to engage in joint development with international partners, prioritizing U.S. investment due to the country’s significant support in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Security Guarantees and Diplomatic Strategy

As tensions continue on the frontlines, with Russian troops advancing in the east, Zelensky underscored the need for security guarantees as a condition of any settlement. He stressed that Ukraine needs assurance against further invasions, making clear that his priority in future negotiations would be to secure such guarantees from the U.S. and its allies.

Zelensky’s statements come as he prepares to attend the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, where he aims to meet with Trump before any potential talks between the U.S. and Russian leaders. He stressed the importance of Ukraine’s inclusion in discussions about its future, noting that any talks about Ukraine’s future without Ukraine would be a flawed approach.

On the battlefield, Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces had launched a new offensive, advancing 2.5 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk region. He also revealed that thousands of North Korean troops, fighting alongside Russian forces, had resumed combat operations in the region after a pause. The Ukrainian president hinted that additional recruitment measures would be implemented to address manpower shortages, including new contracts to attract younger recruits.

Diplomacy and Military Efforts

As the conflict with Russia continues to escalate, Zelensky is keen on aligning with international allies while negotiating a settlement that guarantees Ukraine’s security and capitalizes on its natural resources. The U.S. plays a pivotal role, both as Ukraine’s principal supporter and a potential partner in the development of the country’s mineral wealth. The ongoing diplomatic efforts and military developments will shape the future trajectory of the war and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Read More : Hamas To Release Three Israeli Hostages In Latest Ceasefire Exchange