Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 10 for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit comes ahead of crucial talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials scheduled for March 11.

Zelensky had initially planned to visit Saudi Arabia in February as part of a broader Middle East tour. However, the trip was postponed due to the bilateral talks between U.S. and Russian representatives in Riyadh on Feb. 18. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations have traditionally played the role of mediators between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in facilitating prisoner exchanges.

Plan after the meeting

Following his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky will not participate in the upcoming negotiations with the U.S. Instead, his key officials, including Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa, will lead the discussions with American delegates.

These discussions hold significant weight as they come in the aftermath of a contentious meeting between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in the White House on Feb. 28. Reports suggest that the talks in Washington were marked by heated exchanges, reflecting growing tensions over U.S. support for Ukraine.

Following that meeting, the U.S. administration decided to halt military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, a move that could have profound implications for Kyiv’s ongoing conflict with Russia. The upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia may serve as an opportunity to reassess U.S.-Ukraine relations and determine the future course of support for Kyiv.

As Ukraine navigates its diplomatic challenges, Zelensky’s visit to Saudi Arabia underscores the Gulf region’s increasing influence in international mediation efforts. The outcome of the talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials will be closely watched for any shifts in the Biden administration’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

