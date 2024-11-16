Zelensky Believes War Will End Quicker Under Trump’s Presidency; Here’s Why

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky still has hope that the war being waged between his country and Russia will end more promptly as Donald Trump becomes the president of the United States. The Ukraine president while speaking in an interview, appeared resolute that a new Trump’s approach to the conflict would bring it to a reasonable end, however complex the whole situation.

Zelensky went out to share his views after he had a recent conversation with Trump while the latter shared his views with him about the war situation in Ukraine. He suggested that if Trump were to lead the United States, then the war might come to an end sooner than it might otherwise under other leadership. Zelensky emphasized the “constructive exchange” he had with Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Although the president of Ukraine did not state anything specific regarding the nature of the discussion, whether Trump made any demand on potential negotiations peace with Russia, he emphasized that nothing discussed runs against the position of the current stand in Ukraine on this matter. This therefore means that the position of Trump pertaining to the war presents, to date, aligns with the general interests of Ukraine regarding the issues.

Stace Of Trump Regarding War

Trump has announced to the world that one of the essential things he would like to do if he ever is U.S. president is ending the war in Ukraine because it is sucking dry US resources. He has always argued that military aid to Ukraine is too expensive and would always wish to end the war.

Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a massive arms package of $61 billion for the defense of Ukraine against Russia. The U.S. has been Ukraine’s biggest arms supplier over this period, with arm supplies of $55.5 billion between February 2022 and June 2024. This is contained in information aggregated by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, one of Germany’s top research institutions.

Zelensky Plea For Diplomatic Resolution

Zelensky restated his position to end the war through diplomacy. His major address at the United Nations on 19 September, his point began by focusing on the urgency of resolving the conflict in 2024. He made a point that it was Ukraine’s intent and promises in bringing a peaceful resolution. And so as the campaign situation worsens with still advancing Russian troops, still Zelensky is keen on continuing the way towards a peaceful end through diplomacy.

“We must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” Zelensky stated in his interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Bumpy Relationship Between Trump And Zelensky

The relationship between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky has been complicated. The year 2019 meant that Trump was almost impeached over the allegations that he had attempted to force Zelensky, who was the newly elected president at the time, to probe into Joe Biden’s family during the campaign races. This is the case, yet despite the political tensions between the two leaders, they have still engaged in a level of communication.

However, he has repeatedly stated that his relation with Zelensky is good, and even says that his meetings have been fruitful. When they met at New York in September, Trump told the reporters that he “learned a lot” from his talk with Zelensky, adding: “I think I could solve this war very quickly.”.

In the U.S., through his ongoing campaign for election, Trump has repeatedly pledged that, if he were elected, he would end the war in Ukraine “in a day.” To date, however, he has not revealed exactly what he means by such speedy resolution and what strategies or actions he would take to achieve this. His strategy of running this campaign has been a topic of attack by his Democratic rivals, who argue that such a stance would amount to surrender to Russia, thus posing a danger to the security of Europe.

International Reactions And Rumors

International reactions to the probable influence of Trump on the conflict have varied. Russia on Monday denied reports that Trump had a private telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin following the election, during which he apparently warned him not to escalate the conflict. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he spoke with Trump after the election and that the incoming president sees the war “in a more nuanced” way than many people assume.

But for his call to Putin, Zelensky criticized Scholz. He felt that the call did not isolate Putin enough and undermined efforts to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Yet, Scholz’s office indicated that he told Putin that the war had to be ended.

