Zelensky Claims 155 Chinese Fighters In Ukraine For Russia, Beijing Denies Involvement

Ukraine has accused China of covertly aiding Russia in its war effort, claiming that 155 Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian forces. Beijing has denied the allegations, insisting that any involvement is unofficial and under private capacity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that at least 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia in the ongoing war. His remarks come after two Chinese fighters were captured earlier this week, marking the first time Kyiv has officially alleged that China is supplying Russia with personnel.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Zelensky asserted that there are “many more” Chinese nationals involved in the conflict, based on intelligence gathered by Ukraine.

China Denies Zelensky Allegations, Calls for Verification

China has previously dismissed similar accusations, stating they have “no basis in facts.” Beijing has yet to directly respond to Zelensky’s latest claim.

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China was still “verifying the relevant situation with Ukraine.” He appeared to suggest that any Chinese nationals fighting in Ukraine were doing so in a private capacity rather than as official representatives of China.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Let me stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict, and in particular avoid participation in any party’s military operations,” Lin said.

He also urged Ukraine to “view correctly China’s effort and constructive role for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.”

The first two captured Chinese citizens. Today, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine spoke with them. We are working to establish all the facts regarding the involvement of these and other Chinese citizens being part of the Russian occupation army. Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/PkBpBjI2Qm — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 9, 2025

Zelensky Stands Firm: “The Chinese Issue Is Serious”

Despite Beijing’s cautious response, Zelensky doubled down on his allegations, stating, “The Chinese issue is serious.”

According to remarks reported by the news agency Interfax, Zelensky claimed, “There are 155 people with surnames, with passport data—155 Chinese citizens who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine.”

He further alleged that Russia is recruiting Chinese nationals through social media channels and that “official Beijing knows about this.”

Training, Documentation, and Payment in Moscow

Zelensky detailed how the alleged Chinese recruits receive training in Moscow before being deployed to Ukraine’s battlefield. He also claimed they are provided with migration documents and payment for their services.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian leader revealed that his forces had encountered six Chinese fighters in the eastern Donetsk region, capturing two. Russia has declined to comment on this development.

“Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war,” Zelensky added.

US Calls Reports “Disturbing”

The United States has expressed concern over the reports of Chinese fighters in Ukraine, calling the allegations “disturbing.”

Ukraine has previously challenged China’s claims of neutrality. Zelensky has accused Beijing of supplying “elements that are part of Russia’s weaponry” and urged China to maintain a “consistent” stance in the war.

The U.S. has repeatedly accused China of assisting Russia in producing munitions, armored vehicles, and missiles. China has also faced scrutiny for exporting dual-use technology—such as computer chips and drones—that can serve both civilian and military purposes.

Despite their close political and economic ties, China has maintained that it does not supply Russia with lethal weapons. Beijing insists that it “prudently handles the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations.”

Allegations Follow Capture of North Korean Soldiers

The reports of Chinese fighters come shortly after Ukraine claimed to have captured two injured North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, further fueling concerns about the extent of international support for Russia’s war efforts.

Also Read: US-China Trade War: What Do The Two Economic Giants Import And Export?