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Home > World News > Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral

Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral

An unusual moment between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G7 Summit in France has gone viral across social media. A clip from the official welcome ceremony sparked online discussion after some users interpreted the greeting as an awkward attempted kiss.

Viral G7 Summit video shows an awkward greeting between Zelensky and Meloni as leaders meet in France. Photos: X
Viral G7 Summit video shows an awkward greeting between Zelensky and Meloni as leaders meet in France. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 13:14 IST

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in France witnessed some unusual scenes. From US President Donald Trump’s incoherent rants to leaders discussing smoking, videos from the summit are all over social media. In one uch video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was caught in an unusual interaction with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A video clip from the leaders’ welcome ceremony has circulated widely across social media platforms, with some users feeling that the Ukrainian leader pressed forward to kiss Meloni on the lips. The footage is from the official welcoming ceremony held during the G7 Summit. In many European countries, air kisses or cheek-to-cheek greetings are commonly used as part of diplomatic and social protocol during formal events.

Zelensky-Meloni Kiss Video

Video shows Meloni walking toward Zelensky as the two prepare to greet each other. During the interaction, the moment appeared to some viewers as though Zelensky attempted to kiss Meloni on the lips. The video shows Meloni appearing briefly startled during the exchange. Her facial expressions show discomfort, and she is seen pulling back during the interaction.

The moment quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the widely discussed visuals from the summit.

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G7 Leaders Meet In France

The G7 Summit brought together leaders of the world’s seven advanced economies,  the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan,  along with invited partner nations including India.

Discussions at the summit centred on several pressing international issues, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, global economic stability, energy security, artificial intelligence, climate action and strengthening supply-chain resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit as a guest leader and participated in a series of bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the gathering.

Meloni’s Daughter Draws Attention at Summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s 10-year-old daughter emerged as another unexpected focus of attention during the summit. Ginevra Giambruno accompanied her mother to the event and attracted public interest after cameras captured her shy attempts to avoid the spotlight during an official welcome ceremony in Geneva.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine

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Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral
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Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral
Did Zelensky Try To Kiss Giorgia Meloni? G7 Greeting Video Goes Viral
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