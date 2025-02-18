Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Zelensky Slams US For Attempting To Please Putin For A Quick Win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized the U.S. for its conciliatory stance toward Russia, warning that a rushed peace deal would only benefit Moscow. In a candid interview in Munich, Zelensky also expressed concerns over Europe's military weakness and its ability to counter further Russian aggression.

Zelensky Slams US For Attempting To Please Putin For A Quick Win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized the U.S. for its conciliatory stance toward Russia.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized the United States for its recent approach to peace negotiations with Russia, accusing Washington of attempting to “please” Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to secure a quick resolution to the ongoing conflict. Zelensky made these remarks during an interview on Saturday in Munich, which was translated by broadcaster ARD.

U.S. Desire for a Quick Win, Zelensky Warns

In his interview, Zelensky responded to comments from U.S. officials that appeared conciliatory towards Russia. “The US is now saying things that are very favourable to Putin… because they want to please him,” Zelensky remarked. He continued, expressing concern over the U.S.’s desire to quickly secure a ceasefire, which he called “not a win.” “They want to meet quickly and have a quick win. But what they want—‘just a ceasefire’—is not a win,” he said. Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine would not accept a hasty or half-hearted resolution, emphasizing the long-term consequences for the country. “We [Ukraine] will not sign just anything in order to be applauded… the fate of our state for generations to come [is at stake],” he stated.

Zelensky Slams Europe’s Military Weakness

The Ukrainian president also took aim at Europe’s military preparedness, calling the continent “weak” and unready to confront further Russian aggression if a fragile peace agreement emboldens Moscow. While acknowledging that Europe’s readiness has increased in recent years, Zelensky was blunt about his concerns. “In terms of troop strength, the number of combat troops, the fleet, the air force, the drones… I honestly think that Europe is weak today,” he said.

Zelensky further warned that Europe would be at a disadvantage if it cannot rely on the U.S. security umbrella, especially given Washington’s indications that its commitment to European defense may be scaling back.

Last week, former U.S. President Donald Trump shocked allies by revealing he had held direct talks with Putin regarding a potential process to rapidly end the war in Ukraine. This marked a dramatic shift in U.S. policy, which had previously involved isolating Russia diplomatically.

Riyadh Talks After Trump-Putin Conversation

The U.S. State Department has framed the Riyadh talks as a follow-up to Trump’s conversation with Putin, a first step in assessing whether Moscow is genuinely interested in ending the war. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters, “This is a follow-up on that initial conversation between Putin and President Trump about perhaps if that first step is even possible, what the interests are, if this can be managed.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin suggested that the talks would cover the full range of U.S.-Russia relations, with an emphasis on shaping the future of the two countries’ ties, including the war in Ukraine. Moscow has sought to capitalize on its direct communication with Washington, underscoring its desire to influence the diplomatic process.

The ongoing talks in Riyadh notably exclude Ukrainian officials, which has been a point of contention for Zelensky. He reiterated on Monday that Ukraine would not recognize any agreements made without its participation. “We cannot recognise any things or agreements about us without us. And we will not recognise such agreements,” he declared.

Also Read: Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

