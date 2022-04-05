The UK on Monday informed that the Ukrainian President would speak at the Security Council to apprise the body of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the alleged mass killings of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, as per international media reports. The UK on Monday (EST) informed that the Ukrainian President would speak at the Security Council to apprise the body of the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The UK holds the presidency of the UNSC this month.

Zelensky is to address the meeting virtually. The meeting will be briefed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, as reported by news agency Associated Press (AP).

Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres had called for an independent probe into the reported killings of civilians in Bucha after images and footages allegedly showing dead bodies strewn across the city streets emerged in the media. Guterres said in a tweet, “I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.”