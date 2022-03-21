Amid no resolution to Russia Ukraine war in sight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that if talks with with Russia fail then that would mean a third World War.

Amid no resolution to Russia Ukraine war in sight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that if talks with with Russia fail then that would mean a third World War. Talking about negotiations with Vladimir Putin, Zelensky that he is ready for negotiations with him and was ready for the last two years. Emphasising that without negotiations, this war cannot end, Zelensky added that Ukraine would have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating and talking to Putin but if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine’s cities continues to worsen with Russian offensive mounting on the eastern side. Thousands of civilians are estimated to be killed in south-eastern city Mariupol since the beginning of the war. Ukraine has rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces. Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian media that there can be no talk of surrendering weapons. Terming it ‘deliberate manipulation’, Iryna said that it’s a real hostage situation.

Russia gave the city an ultimatum late Sunday, urging its defenders to surrender before 05:00 am (0300 GMT) on Monday. The demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people. The number of casualties is unclear.

Meanwhile, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday said that 10 million Ukrainian refugees have fled abroad or been displaced inside the country so far. UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating fights between Russia and Ukraine.