Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that a meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of one with him would be “dangerous.” Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelensky acknowledged he had received no assurances from Trump that he would be prioritized in peace negotiations.

Trump-Putin Call Raises Fears in Kyiv

The warning from Kyiv comes in a week when a phone call between Trump and Putin sparked concerns that Ukraine is being sidelined in discussions. Adding to these apprehensions, the White House has played down the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future.

Zelensky admitted he was “not happy” that Trump’s initial outreach was to Putin. However, he stressed that an in-person meeting between the two leaders before he had a chance to engage with Trump would be an even graver concern.

Trump has not provided any commitment to meeting Zelensky first, the Ukrainian leader confirmed. However, he noted that Trump acknowledged the urgency of discussing “concrete plans” for ending the war.

Zelensky Says Ukraine’s Battle Continues on the Frontlines

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces remain engaged in intense combat. In Kharkiv Oblast on February 8, artillery units of the 43rd Artillery Brigade, named after Hetman Taras Triasylo, continued to carry out missions against Russian forces.

A Ukrainian artilleryman was seen transporting shells for a Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, a weapon received as part of international military assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defense efforts. These artillery units have been crucial in targeting Russian personnel, fortifications, and military equipment.

Putin’s Influence on NATO and the Future of European Security

Zelensky also expressed concerns about Putin’s growing influence over NATO, suggesting that the Russian president currently has the power to obstruct critical decisions within the alliance.

“Right now, the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin – because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions,” Zelensky stated.

He further emphasized that peace negotiations concerning Ukraine cannot proceed without Kyiv’s involvement.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. And the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” he asserted.

A Shift in U.S.-Europe Relations?

Zelensky also highlighted what he perceives as a shift in America’s traditional role in supporting Europe, stating that the days of guaranteed U.S. backing may be coming to an end.

“A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot,” Zelensky noted.

“The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had,” he added.

His remarks came a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized European allies at the Munich Security Conference. Vance’s speech made little mention of Ukraine or any framework for resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Yesterday here in Munich, the U.S. vice president made it clear – decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that,” Zelensky said.

