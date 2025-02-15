Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Zelensky Warns Trump If He Meets Putin Before Him: ‘It Would Be Dangerous’

Zelensky Warns Trump If He Meets Putin Before Him: ‘It Would Be Dangerous’

As tensions mount over Ukraine's future, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that a Trump-Putin meeting before one with him could be "dangerous." His remarks come amid growing fears that Kyiv is being sidelined in global negotiations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Zelensky Warns Trump If He Meets Putin Before Him: ‘It Would Be Dangerous’

As tensions mount over Ukraine's future, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that a Trump-Putin meeting happens before one with him.


Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that a meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of one with him would be “dangerous.” Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelensky acknowledged he had received no assurances from Trump that he would be prioritized in peace negotiations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump-Putin Call Raises Fears in Kyiv

The warning from Kyiv comes in a week when a phone call between Trump and Putin sparked concerns that Ukraine is being sidelined in discussions. Adding to these apprehensions, the White House has played down the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelensky admitted he was “not happy” that Trump’s initial outreach was to Putin. However, he stressed that an in-person meeting between the two leaders before he had a chance to engage with Trump would be an even graver concern.

Trump has not provided any commitment to meeting Zelensky first, the Ukrainian leader confirmed. However, he noted that Trump acknowledged the urgency of discussing “concrete plans” for ending the war.

Zelensky Says Ukraine’s Battle Continues on the Frontlines

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces remain engaged in intense combat. In Kharkiv Oblast on February 8, artillery units of the 43rd Artillery Brigade, named after Hetman Taras Triasylo, continued to carry out missions against Russian forces.

A Ukrainian artilleryman was seen transporting shells for a Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, a weapon received as part of international military assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defense efforts. These artillery units have been crucial in targeting Russian personnel, fortifications, and military equipment.

Putin’s Influence on NATO and the Future of European Security

Zelensky also expressed concerns about Putin’s growing influence over NATO, suggesting that the Russian president currently has the power to obstruct critical decisions within the alliance.

“Right now, the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin – because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions,” Zelensky stated.

He further emphasized that peace negotiations concerning Ukraine cannot proceed without Kyiv’s involvement.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. And the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” he asserted.

A Shift in U.S.-Europe Relations?

Zelensky also highlighted what he perceives as a shift in America’s traditional role in supporting Europe, stating that the days of guaranteed U.S. backing may be coming to an end.

“A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot,” Zelensky noted.

“The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had,” he added.

His remarks came a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized European allies at the Munich Security Conference. Vance’s speech made little mention of Ukraine or any framework for resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Yesterday here in Munich, the U.S. vice president made it clear – decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that,” Zelensky said.

Also Read: Trump’s Mass Firings at Nuclear Weapons Agency Throw America’s Nuclear Security Into Turmoil

Filed under

Ukraine war Zelensky

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Maharashtra Government Led By CM Fadnavis Sets Up Panel To Frame Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Maharashtra Government Led By CM Fadnavis Sets Up Panel To Frame Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

Watch | Another Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj, Firefighters Deployed

UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date And How To Check Your Score

UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date And How To Check Your Score

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya Panday

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox